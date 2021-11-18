Black Friday is coming, and top tech brands are already gearing up for the barrage of holiday deals. Today, we have a ton of great discounts to share with you from our friends at Govee — including light bars, wall lamps, floor lamps, and more — all powered by Govee’s innovative RGBIC lighting technology.

Govee Flow Pro Light Bars

Ever wish the colors on your TV or computer monitor could burst out of the screen? Now they can! Govee Flow Pro Light Bars feature 12 million colors and 12 preset modes that sync up with your display, creating a tapestry of light that enhances your viewing experience. On November 27th, you can pick up a set for just $43.43 ($36.56 off).

Flow Pro Light Bars

Govee Glide Wall Light

Looking to spruce up your home with a cool lighted accent wall? Govee’s Glide Wall Lights can be placed in various designs for a truly unique aesthetic. Even better, they include more than 40 dynamic scenes, come with Google Assistant and Amazon Alex support, and they can sync up with the music playing in your home, or the content playing on your TV or monitor, for an immersive experience. You can get your own set of Glide Wall Lights for $62.99 ($37.00 off) next Saturday.

Glide Wall Light

Govee Lyra Floor Lamp

Sometimes, simplicity is best. Govee’s Lyra Floor Lamp is a futuristic standing light whose minimalist design fits nicely in any space. It supports 16 million total colors and more than 64 effects, making it as versatile as it is simple. When the deal begins on November 27th, you can pick up a Lyra Floor lamp for $97.99 ($42.00 off).

Lyra Floor Lamp

Govee Outdoor String Lights

An outdoor event isn’t complete without the right lighting ambiance. Govee’s Outdoor String Lights come with 40 Vibrant Scene Modes to dial in the right mood, and they can even be cycled using the schedule feature. Not only that, but they’re shatterproof, IP65 waterproof, come with a dimming feature, and they can be controlled with Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands. For a limited time, you can get the Govee Outdoor String Lights for $39.99 ($30.00 off).

Outdoor String Lights

Take advantage of these Govee deals before they’re gone

These deals on Govee’s family of smart light products are only available for 24 hours on Saturday, November 27. When the deals begin, you don't need any special codes in order to get the best price. Simply click on any of the buy links below, add the lights you want to your Amazon cart, and don't forget to claim these Black Friday deals next Saturday.

