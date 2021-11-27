High-end smart lighting products are pricey (well, most of the time, anyway), but less expensive units do most of the same stuff. If you're not hung up on getting a premium name brand, you can save a ton today: Bulbs, lamps, lightstrips, and more from bargain smart stuff brand Govee are all discounted on Amazon.

There's a ton on sale, but some highlights include:

Plenty more is on sale, too, including a couple more lamps, different lengths of LED strips, and even mood lighting for your car. Be sure to check out the full list of deals at the link below. Hurry, though: Amazon says these prices are good for today only.

See at Amazon

