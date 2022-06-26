When it comes to smart plugs, the division between good and garbage can be razor-thin. There are only a few important aspects to consider, the most important being whether or not it actually turns on and off when you want it to. Most iterations in the industry can handle the basics, while bonuses like sleek design and simple interfaces are few and far between.

Fortunately, the Govee Smart Plug does what it needs to; it works. The specifics about this smart plug, however, don’t make a very compelling case to buy it over others, offering a slightly bigger body and limited features compared to its more robust competitors. If all you need is the cheapest functional smart plug, here it is.

Govee Smart Plug 7.00 / 10 The Govee Smart Plug could be worth it, particularly when you get it in a four-pack, as you'll get a few bucks off compared to other comparable smart plugs. But even in bulk, the savings are pretty slim and the downsides certainly outweigh the upsides. Simply put, you can do better. Specifications Connectivity: 2.4 GHz WiFi

2.4 GHz WiFi Integrations: Alexa, Google Assistant

Alexa, Google Assistant Schedules: Yes

Yes Price: $12

$12 Dimensions: 2.68 x 2.28 x 1.65 inches

2.68 x 2.28 x 1.65 inches Weight: 2.82 oz

2.82 oz Hub Reqired: No

No Dedicated app required: Yes

Yes Rated Voltage: AC 120V Pros Connection light on front

Easy to use mobile app

Responsive to voice commands Cons On the bigger side

Only connects via 2.4G WiFi band

That darn clicking noise

Design, hardware, what’s in the box

Right out of the box, the Govee Smart Plug felt a bit big. To be fair, my most recent experience with smart plugs was with the Kasa Smart Plug Mini, which is smaller in all dimensions, but worried the Govee Smart Plug would be able to fit two to a standard US outlet. I was pleasantly proven wrong, but must admit that it’s a tight fit. The Govee did encroach on devices with larger transformers, though, which is always a bit frustrating when plug space is always at a premium.

The hardware presented a common problem for many smart plug users, which is that the Govee Smart Plug only works on 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi band. This is often the case for smart plugs, as it allows for better range and lowers cost, which is the ultimate goal for the simplest of smart home gadgets. Still, it can present the occasional problem when setting up with certain mesh networks that don’t expose the 2.4GHz band, so it might be worth looking into before making the decision to buy.

Also, and this is more of a personal gripe than anything, this smart plug makes a loud clicking noise when activating. I understand this is common for smart plugs, but I’ve never been able to get used to it. If you’re like me, smart bulbs might be a better investment in the long run.

As for what’s in the box, what you see is what you get: a smart plug. You can opt for one ($12), two ($20), or four packs ($29), and at the lower price, the more the merrier.

Setup, functionality, and app

The software and performance of the Govee Smart Plug is where the redeeming qualities lie. As we mentioned before, it works, and it works great, which is always good to find in any internet-enabled device. Moreover, it was quite responsive to Google Assistant and Alexa, and took no more additional setup than other devices. You did have to create a Govee account to get started, but there’s no hub required for it to work.

The Govee mobile app was also decidedly easy to use, walking you through the setup process step by step in a way that even the most novice user should be able to follow. The only pain point was having to find the specific product on a (model number and all) rather than having it automatically recognize which device was trying to connect. Also, finding this smart plug in the "Home Improvement" section was not immediately obvious, which is hardly a dealbreaker. Fortunately, while getting set up, the front-facing external light on the smart plug allowed me to just sit on the couch rather than standing precariously to the side to be sure it's connected.

The app makes it incredibly easy to set up your timers, putting the settings menu at the forefront, along with the auto-on and auto-off buttons. However, a lot of the ease of use comes from the fact that it’s pretty rudimentary, bordering on outdated. There aren’t a lot of features or advanced automations to muck everything up, so obviously, the mobile app is a breeze to navigate.

Should you buy it?

In earnest, you shouldn’t buy this smart plug when there are clearly better options like the TP-Link KASA EP10 Smart Plug for just a few dollars more. The bigger size makes it harder to share an outlet with other plugs. Additionally, while easy enough to use, is a bit outdated and definitely lacking the more advanced automation features found with up-market brands like Philips Hue and Kasa.

Still, the Govee Smart Plug is a reliable, responsive device if you need the cheapest functional smart plug. The app makes scheduling easier than I’ve experienced with other plugs, which can be a welcomed departure from the more complicated (but more powerful) apps out there. It has its place, but unless you’re unflinchingly loyal to Govee for some reason or just hate the other brands, you can do better.

Buy it if…

You’ve got plenty of space around your plugs

You need visual confirmation of connection

Don’t buy it if…

You’re trying to fit it on a cramped power strip

Loud clicking noises annoy you

FAQ

Q: How does the Govee Smart Plug compare to the TP-Link KASA EP10 Smart Plug?

The Govee Smart Plug is less expensive, we'll give it that. However, the Govee app more outdated and rudimentary than the Kasa app, the Govee Smart Plug is bigger, if only slightly, than the KASA smart plug, and the click is slightly quieter on the KASA smart plug. Overall, the extremely slight savings you'll get from going with Govee are simply not worth it.

Q: How does the Govee Smart Plug compare to the Philips Hue Smart Plug?

The Govee Smart Plug is definitely more affordable than the Hue Smart Plug, but that's kind of the point. Hue is known for being above and beyond compared to its competitors, and the price often reflects that. You'll also need a hub for the Hue Smart Plug. Other than that, though, the Hue Smart Plug is better in virtually every way, offering more features, a better app, and more integrations even including the likes of Apple HomeKit.