Gone are the days when we used to rely on standard LED bulbs to lighten up the home. Smart LED bulbs with RGB lighting have completely taken over modern homes, and if you plan to get one, Govee’s offerings are worth checking out. Govee smart LED bulbs usually retail for triple digits, but this Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to grab a 4-bulb pack for only $75. They are easily one of the best smart home devices for beginners.

Whether you want to set the perfect mood before the Super Bowl or a disco theme in the lifestyle room, Govee’s smart LED bulbs won’t disappoint you for a bit. The 12W bulbs carry over 1200 lumens to better brighten your home than rival products in the market. The company promises to deliver a power of 85W to cut down on energy costs.

As for smart features, you can play with different RGB colors and also tweak warm and cool whites using the feature-packed Govee Home app. The bulbs rely on Bluetooth or a Wi-Fi connection to make changes without leaving the couch. With group control, you can adjust all bulbs simultaneously to save time. Launched at a $100 price tag, you can get them for only $75 this Black Friday.

Govee LED strip lights add a fun touch to your home interiors. The RGB stripe can easily slide into your wall and deliver a stunning look at night. It’s compatible with Amazon Alexa voice assistant to change colors with voice commands only. The LED strip light also syncs with your favorite songs to deliver the perfect atmosphere with color-changing LED lights. The company takes off $13 from the retail price to make it available for only $37.

