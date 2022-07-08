With an influx of movies and TV shows coming out this summer, why not take your home entertainment system to the next level and enjoy an immersive viewing experience?

With Govee smart lighting elements, you will do just that; plus, with Govee Prime Day deals up to 41% off on July 12 and July 13, you can get an elevated experience without the elevated price tag, just in time for this summer’s premieres.

Want more Prime Day deals? We're curating all the best deals across every category.

Govee TV Backlight — $69.99 for Prime Day (36% off)

A TV LED backlight creates another layer of visual elements to your theater space. The Govee TV backlight has an intelligent camera that captures onscreen colors and automatically displays them with the backlight creating a unified visual experience in video mode. Furthermore, this corded backlight includes smart voice controls that are compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, or the Govee Home app, making it an entirely hands-free experience.

The Govee TV backlight offers dynamic lighting effects with RGBIC technology enabling you to display multiple colors at the same time by customizing each segment of the light strip. With the all-in-one setup solution and over 100 modes, the viewing experience this product creates is incredible.

Light Source Type LED Power Source DC Color RGBIC Special Features Envisual technology which allows it to sync the onscreen colors, Video mode, Smart Control via the app, RGBIC Lighting Effects, Adjustable Brightness, Music/Scenes/Color/DIY modes, Voice Control via Alexa, and Google Assistant Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Room Type TV Room, Home Theater Material Plastic Voltage 12 Volts Style Modern Wattage 24 watts

Buy Govee TV Backlight on Amazon

See at Amazon

Govee Neon Rope Light — $46.99 for Prime Day (41% off)

Another alternative that can be used not only behind the television but throughout the room is the Govee Smart Rope Light. These flexible rope lights create limitless possibilities with expressive and customizable options. With RGBIC color, you can also let your imagination take hold by creating multi-colored themes and with bendable ropes, a coloring flow effect can be created to match the music, emotions, or color schemes.

The Govee smart light ropes also include a built-in microphone that detects music and audio, reacting in real-time for a captivating home entertainment experience. The lights can also be voice-activated using voice commands through Alexa, Google Assistant, and Govee Home App.

With millions of color customizations and a variety of music and scene modes, you can bring your home theater experience to the next level.

Light Source Type Neon Theme Music Indoor/Outdoor Usage Indoor Power Source DC Special Features Smart Control via the app, RGBIC Lighting Effects, Adjustable Brightness, Music Sync, DIY Lighting Shape, Voice Control via Alexa and Google Assistant, 64 scenes and 16 million colors Room Type Bedroom, Living Room, Home Theater, Game Room Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Material Silicone Voltage 24 Volts (DC)

Buy Govee Smart Neon Rope Light on Amazon

See at Amazon

Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels — $129.99 for Prime Day (35% off)

These unique Govee Glide Hexagon Light Panels will take your space above and beyond all expectations. Whether you take inspiration from the Govee Home App or opt for your own DIY ideas, the layout options are unlimited.They'll go perfectly on the wall behind the couch, or simply fit into the corner of the wall by the included connecting cables. Like other Govee lighting options, the hexagon panels also have the unique RGBIC technology, creating an ultra-smooth colorful design.

With its smart technology, it also has the ability to create a visual element for your audio life. Whether it is songs, home entertainment audio, or even gaming, the advanced technology will create a visual symphony to match the surrounding audio. It also has the ability to recognize the design pattern to create a seamless effect across the entire design.

The smart hexagonal panels are also equipped with hands-free technology. You can turn them off or on, schedule specific times, or adjust the brightness and effects with Govee’s Home app, Alexa, or Google Assistant.

Light fixture Form Sconce Indoor/Outdoor Usage Indoor Special Features Smart Control via the app, RGBIC Lighting Effects, Adjustable Brightness, Music Sync, DIY Lighting Shape, Voice Control via Alexa and Google Assistant, 64 scenes and 16 million colors Color RGBIC Power Source AC Room Type Bedroom, Living Room, Home Theater, Game Room Material Plastic

Buy Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels on Amazon

See at Amazon

Govee’s mission is to make your life smarter and brighter. They achieve exactly that with their RGBIC LED lighting options. Furthermore, with Govee‘s DreamView technology you are able to use light mapping effects, which allows for all of Govee’s lights to be synced across your entire space. It's aimed to provide you with a combination of smart, rich, and cool lighting effects, allowing you to enjoy diverse entertainment to its maximum potential.

Govee is the smart choice for smart lighting and smart home devices. With the prices we've seen above, it would be a shame not to grab your own Govee smart lights this Prime Day.