Amazon Prime Day is here, and we've been drowning in deals from all corners of the internet. As we're busy curating the savings, it has become apparent that Govee has a ton of great products on sale. If you've been checking out our curated list of the best Prime Day smart home deals, you'll notice the name throughout the categories.

Govee has become a trusted name in everything from appliances to smart lighting to niche smart home gadgets, so it only makes sense to focus closer on its best deals available during Prime Day. Those shopping for smart lighting will likely get the best selection of deals here, but there are some standout Govee appliances that can better your time spent around the house.

Best deals

Source: Govee Govee Neon RGBIC Rope Lights with Music Sync $43 $70 Save $27 This 10-foot smart lighting strip is best for music rooms where you want to sync the music up with your lights. It works seamlessly with Alexa and Google Assistant smart home environments, and it even has IP67 water resistance to protect it at outdoor (or rowdy indoor) parties. It's 39% off for Prime Day, bringing the total down to $43. $43 at Amazon

Source: Govee Govee RGBIC Gaming Lights $60 $90 Save $30 This 10-foot strand of neon rope lights lets you easily modernize your desk. It offers fully customizable color, you can trim it down to fit pretty much anywhere, and it'll work with Alexa and Google smart home environments as well as Razer Chroma and other Govee lights. It's down to $60 from $90 during Prime Day. $60 at Amazon

Source: Govee Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2 $90 $140 Save $50 This neat little contraption from Govee includes a dual-camera head that watches your TV's screen to accurately represent the displayed colors in the attached 12-foot LED light strip. It's made for TV ranging from 55 to 65 inches. Instead of paying $140, why not pay $90 during Prime Day? $90 at Amazon

Source: Govee Govee Outdoor String Lights $40 $70 Save $30 This string of outdoor lights from Govee runs 50 feet and has 25 LED bulbs with colors that can be dimmed and customized through the Govee app or through Alexa. They're rated for IP65 waterproofing, allowing you to use them in most weather. Pick them up for $40 instead of $70 during Prime Day. $40 at Amazon

Source: Govee Govee Outdoor String Lights (Warm White) $40 $80 Save $40 Don't care as much about customizable colors for your outdoor smart lighting? This 96-foot strip has 30 warm white bulbs that can be dimmed with Alexa or through the Govee app. They have IP65 waterproofing and are currently 50% off for Prime Day, bringing the total down to $40. $40 at Amazon

Source: Govee Govee Life 42-inch Smart Tower Fan $104 $130 Save $26 Govee's 42-inch Smart Tower Fan sits on the floor and offers eight speeds and oscillation. It can be customized with the Govee app or through Alexa and Google Assistant, and there's a 24-hour timer to set up on and off times. It's down to $103, but you can tick the coupon box at Amazon to save another $24. That brings it down to $80. $104 at Amazon

Source: Govee Govee Life Smart Countertop Ice Maker $128 $160 Save $32 If there's one thing I didn't expect to see automated and compatible with most smart home environments is a countertop ice maker. Alas, Govee delivers this compact option that can spit out nine cubes in just six minutes. It's discounted to $128, but you can save another $10 by ticking the coupon code at Amazon. $128 at Amazon

Source: Govee Govee Life Smart Electric Kettle $69 $90 Save $21 This 1,500W electric kettle from Govee holds nearly two liters of water and can quickly boil, with customizable scheduling and control through Alexa and Google Assistant. For Prime Day, Amazon is offering a 16% coupon on top of a 24% discount. Just tick the coupon box at Amazon for the full deal. $69 at Amazon

Source: Govee Govee Electric Space Heater (1500W) $80 $105 Save $25 Even if your thermostat isn't smart, you can set up some intelligent heating in your house. Govee's electric space heater pumps out 1,500W of power and can be controlled with Alexa and Google Assistant. It's 24% off the regular price, and you can tick the coupon box at Amazon to save another $8. That brings the total down to $72. $80 at Amazon

The deals collected above are some standout options available during Prime Day. There are many smart lighting systems for indoors and outdoors, as well as appliances for use throughout the home. Most of Govee's products can be synced up with Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant, giving you full control over their operation even when you don't feel like getting off the couch. There are plenty more deals to go, with Govee's products split up into categories for easier browsing.

Smart bulbs and light deals

Prime Day is always a grand event for anyone who wants new smart lighting, and a full range of Govee's lamps, bulbs, bars, and sconces are on sale. The A19 smart LED bulbs are a great place to start, and there are plenty of larger bundles beyond the two-pack. These bulbs can handle 1,000 lumens for about 75W of brightness (running at 9W), with millions of colors from which you can choose. The bulbs don't require a central hub; they can be used with the Govee app, as well as Alexa or Google Assistant smart home environments. Each bulb is about $10 right now, about 23% off the regular price. That's the best price we've ever seen.

The Govee RGBIC floor lamp is a solid option if your room lacks overhead sockets. It operates the same way as the bulbs, with customizable colors and smart home compatibility, but it has its own stand with a lamp on top that illuminates its surroundings. It's currently enjoying a rather large discount at 35%, bringing the price down from $170 to $110. That's the best price we've ever seen for this lamp.

Lightstrip deals

Source: Govee Govee Smart LED Strip Lights Tick the coupon at Amazon to save another $3 $20 $25 Save $5 $20 at Amazon

Source: Govee Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels $120 $180 Save $60 $120 at Amazon

Source: Govee Govee RGBIC Outdoor LED Strip Lights $54 $78 Save $24 $54 at Amazon

Source: Govee Govee Smart LED Strip Lights (50') Tick the coupon at Amazon to save another $3 $20 $30 Save $10 $20 at Amazon

Source: Govee Govee Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Light Tick the coupon at Amazon to save another $30 $140 $180 Save $40 $140 at Amazon

Source: Govee Govee M1 RGBIC LED Strip Lights $70 $100 Save $30 $70 at Amazon

Bulbs are great, but light strips are much easier to conceal and can contour and stick to almost anything. Govee has light strips on sale for indoor and outdoor use and plenty of different lengths depending on your needs. The standard 16.4-foot LED strip lights that Govee offers are currently down from $25 to $20, and ticking the coupon box at Amazon will save you another $3. This light strip works with Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as the Govee app, and it can be fully customized with millions of different colors. These lights dropped to just more than $15 last year, but $17 is still a great price.

If traditional strip lights have already taken over your home and you still don't have enough RGB, the Govee Glide RGBIC smart wall light might be a better choice. The pack comes with seven separate bar lights that can each be controlled separately. They stick to the wall and will sync up with Alexa and Google Assistant, but you can also use them through the Govee app. They're currently down to $140, with another $30 off if you tick the coupon box at Amazon. That's as good of a price as we've ever seen.

Appliance deals

Source: Govee Govee Life Smart Air Purifier $104 $130 Save $26 $104 at Amazon

Source: Govee Govee WiFi Water Sensor $44 $55 Save $11 $44 at Amazon

Source: Govee Govee Smart WiFi Humidifier Tick the coupon at Amazon to save another $3 $48 $60 Save $12 $48 at Amazon

Source: Govee Govee Life Smart Dehumidifier Tick the coupon at Amazon to save another $10 $160 $200 Save $40 $160 at Amazon

Source: Govee Govee Table Fan (9") $50 $70 Save $20 $50 at Amazon

Those living in humid or damp climates know what it's like to contend with moisture, especially in the back corners of a basement. Govee's smart dehumidifier can help solve this problem, pulling up to 50 pints of water out of your home before needing a change. You can keep tabs on or set humidity levels through the Govee app or Alexa and Google Assistant, and you can set scheduled run times with ease. It even comes with a hose for continuous running if it's near a drain. At a $160 sale price with another $10 off when you tick the coupon box at Amazon, it's the best price we've ever seen.

Amazon makes it about as easy as possible to shop, but there are always some great Amazon shopping tips to keep in mind while scouring Prime Day deals. Most of these deals require an Amazon Prime membership, which you can sign up for any time.