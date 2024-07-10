Govee smart lights have gained popularity thanks to their affordability, ease of use, and number of features. The range includes bulbs as well as a variety of lighting products, including floor lamps and outdoor lights. The newest Outdoor String Lights 2 are one of the brand's latest additions and come with plenty of customization options, making them an easy way to light up your yard and outdoor parties. Let's dive deeper into what they offer and whether they're worth buying.

Best value Govee Outdoor String Lights 2 9 / 10 $66 $80 Save $14 The Govee Outdoor String Lights 2 are an intuitive and affordable way to light up your yard and outdoor parties. They're easy to install and schedule, making them a perfect option to add a nice touch to your garden or balcony. Pros Easy to use

Affordable

Weatherproof Cons No matter support

App design $66 at Govee $68 at Amazon

Price and availability

Relatively affordable and often discounted

The Govee Smart Outdoor Light String Lights come in 48, 94, or 144-foot sizes. They traditionally sell for $80, $130, and $170. However, they're often discounted, with various promotional offers and coupons available, taking 15 to 25% off their MSRP, which makes them a great deal, especially considering the overall quality.

Specifications Brand Govee Integrations Alexa, Google Assistant Hub Required No Music Reactive Yes Multicolor Capable Yes Color Range 16 million colors Color Composition RGBICW Voltage 36V Wattage 54W Connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Length 48, 96, or 144-foot Brightness 100 lumens /bulb Outdoor Yes Expand

What's good about the Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights 2?

Almost everything's great, really!

Close

One of the standout features of the Govee Outdoor String Lights 2 is their high degree of customization. They come with 47 preset scenes organized by themes, with the ability to create your own. The app allows you to create custom scenes, pick your effects, and control the speed to create the atmosphere you're looking for. Each bulb's color can be controlled independently for maximum personalization. The lights are bright, with each bulb delivering up to 100 lumens and a spectrum of 16 million colors. Also, they're dimmable, so you can create a cozy ambiance for summer evenings.

Installation is pretty straightforward. All you need to do is plug in the cords and place the string where you want. This process is relatively easy, thanks to the included clips and zip ties, which help secure the lights. Additionally, the lights can be extended if needed, even if you bought the shortest model. A physical controller is also included for added convenience, allowing you to control the strip without using your phone.

The Govee Outdoor String Lights 2 are solidly built and boast an IP65 rating, making them weatherproof and dust-resistant. They're definitely suitable for outdoor use in various weather conditions. I've tested them in harsh weather, under heavy rain, and even some hail and they remained in perfect condition.

Like most smart home devices, the Govee Outdoor String Lights 2 work seamlessly with Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing for easy voice control. It's simple to incorporate the lights into your existing smart home ecosystem and create routines and automation according to your needs. Moreover, Govee products also work with IFTTT, which lets you create complex automation with many different products and services.

One of the most exciting features is the ability to sync the lights with music. The controller's microphone picks up the rhythm and syncs the light effects accordingly. Alternatively, you can use Bluetooth to sync the lights with your phone, creating a dynamic and immersive lighting experience for outdoor gatherings. This feature is particularly useful for parties, as it makes the lights react to the music and enhances the overall atmosphere. It's a bit of a gimmick in everyday life, but when used with the optional controller, it provides a truly immersive experience.

What's bad about the Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights 2?

There's not a lot to dislike, but let's nitpick

If you haven't figured it out, I love the Govee Outdoor String Lights 2. However, there are a few drawbacks to consider before buying them.

First, the Govee app isn't the most user-friendly one around. It's not too bad per se, but it can be challenging to navigate and is often confusing when creating DIY scenes and routines. Overall, the interface could benefit from a simpler design to make common actions easier rather than requiring a lot of fiddling. Similarly, creating custom scenes should be done through a guided wizard to make things easier. I must admit that once you've set up your lights and custom scenes, using the app isn't much of an issue.

Read our review Nanoleaf Multicolor Outdoor String Lights review: Smart and bright These smart string lights will turn your backyard into a multi-hued wonderland

Another drawback is that the lights only connect using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. This isn't a problem in most cases, but lacking Zigbee and Matter support makes them less compatible with some products or hubs. Indeed, it limits their integration with other smart home devices that rely on these protocols, especially smart switches that connect locally using Zigbee or Matter, without communicating through the Internet. Other outdoor smart lights, like the Nanoleaf Multicolor string lights, have Matter compatibility, but you might end up paying more than you want for outdoor decor.

Lastly, although the installation process is simple, I find the one for this generation slightly more complex than the first one, which used built-in plastic hooks on the bulbs. Although these were slightly more fragile, the new method requires more effort to secure the clips and zip ties. The bulbs were also bigger, with a more discreet plastic base on the first generation, which I liked a bit more.

Should you buy the Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights 2?

Yes, most definitely

The Govee Outdoor String Lights 2 are a fantastic option to enhance your outdoor space with versatile and vibrant lighting. Their extensive customization options, solid build, and ease of installation make them a top choice. While the app and connectivity limitations are minor drawbacks, they outweigh the lights' overall performance and value.

If you are looking for an affordable, weatherproof, and highly customizable lighting solution for your yard or outdoor events, the Govee Outdoor String Lights 2 are definitely worth considering. Their ability to create a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere, ease of use, and simple installation make them an excellent addition to any smart home setup.

Best value Govee Outdoor String Lights 2 9 / 10 $66 $80 Save $14 The Govee Outdoor String Lights 2 are an intuitive and affordable way to light up your yard and outdoor parties. They're easy to install and schedule, making them a perfect option to add a nice touch to your garden or balcony. $66 at Govee $68 at Amazon