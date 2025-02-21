Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp $60 $100 Save $40 The original Govee floor lamp light adds just a touch of class and ambiance to any room. With 16 million colors to display, the ability to customize individual segments, over 45 different pre-made lighting scenes, and Alexa compatibility, you'll always have the coolest and best lighting whenever you put the Govee floor lamp. It's an absolute steal for only $60! $60 at Amazon

The last time we saw the excellent Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp on sale for 40% off was Cyber Monday last year, and today, you can again snag this smart light for $60, which is a steal. I have a few of these scattered around my house, along with a boatload of other Govee lighting.

I'm a big fan, and so is AP. While this isn't a light you'd purchase to illuminate for reading, it makes the perfect accent lighting, especially if you buy more than one. Slap one in each corner of a room, dip into the app to set your preferred lighting colors and patterns, and now you have a party going with lighting that can even react to sound, like the bumping bass in your favorite track on Spotify.

What's great about the Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp

It's intuitive and looks slick

You can easily make any old, boring room pop with a Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp or two. It's a really simple concept. Stick a smart strip of LEDs inside of a pole and slap a rubber diffuser on top to clean up the look while ensuring the lighting's colors blend, then connect it to an Android app that offers a selection of themes for any occasion, and you're off to the races.

The lamp can also react to sound, which means you can pop one on each side of your TV, and the lighting will react to what it hears in the room, such as a movie. It's as simple as described, plus lights that react to sound are fun for parties with music blasting, too, especially with 16 million colors on offer.

While I wouldn't call Govee's Android app exceptional, it gets the job done with relatively easy scheduling and theming, and since this is a smart light, you can also control it with apps like Google Home. While Govee's themes won't be found in Google Home, simple things like turning the light on and off and setting a static color and its brightness are pretty easy.

Overall, I find it's best to pick up Govee lights during big sales, making it easy to pick up a handful to really get a room lit to perfection, and today's deal at 40% off is just about as low as it goes, a price we haven't seen since Cyber Monday. So, if you've been waiting for a deal that makes it easy to dress up a room with some slick accent lighting, the Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp at $60 is certainly a great place to start.