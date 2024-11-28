GoPro Hero13 Black Creator Edition $500 $600 Save $100 The GoPro Hero 13 Black is portable and powerful, and as part of the Creator Edition bundle it comes with a wide variety of accessories for vloggers and other content creators. $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy

Black Friday deals are off and running, and there's some big time savings available on GoPro's newest Hero action camera. The GoPro Hero 13 Black Creator Edition is going for $500 for Black Friday. This is a $100 discount from its regular price of $600, and the lowest price the recently released action camera has seen. The accessories included as part of the Hero 13 Black Creator Edition bundle add even more value to this Black Friday deal.

Why you should buy the GoPro Hero 13 Black Creator Edition

While cameras like the DJI Osmo Action 5 have shown up on the scene recently, it's the GoPro name that's nearly synonymous with action cameras. It's designed with both portability and performance in mind, and the GoPro Hero 13 Black should be a serious consideration for adventurers, vloggers, aspiring filmmakers, or anyone looking to take a step beyond what their smartphone camera has to offer.

The Hero 13 Black is capable of taking JPEG still photos, and while that should be good enough for most people's social media posts, where the Hero 13 Black really shines is as a video camera. It records in 5.3K, which makes editing in 4K super convenient, as it leaves plenty of resolution for cropping and reframing in your preferred editing software.

The camera is loaded with automatic features to help you get the shot even in extreme circumstances, including things like HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization, and auto exposure. And because this is the GoPro Hero 13 Black Creator Edition that's discounted for Black Friday, you'll be getting all sorts of great accessories bundled with the camera.

The Creator Edition of the GoPro Hero 13 Black includes a battery and a powered grip. It also includes a magnetic clip mount, media mod with microphone, and additional lighting. One thing not included in the bundle, however, is a media storage device. The Hero 13 Black records on microSD cards, so be sure to pick one up if you'd like to have this camera rolling upon unboxing.

This Black Friday deal is the first big discount the GoPro Hero 13 Black Creator Edition has seen, so you'll want to grab it at this price while you can. It's marked down to $500, which is a savings of $100 from its regular price of $600.