There's only so much you can remember, and bookmarks are a great way to dive right into the websites you frequently visit. It's the single productivity hack that saves hours of typing and revisiting your browsing history. While Google Chrome has made it easy to add and access bookmarks, sharing bookmarks with others isn't straightforward. Whether you use Google Chrome on a Mac, Windows desktop, or one of the top Android phones, it's tedious to share multiple Chrome bookmarks with friends and team members.

There are several ways to send your bookmarked tabs with others in Google Chrome. Let's start with a native way and move to third-party extensions to create a synced bookmark folder with others.

Share Google Chrome bookmarks in an HTML file

It's the easiest way of sharing your Google Chrome bookmarks. The only limitation is you can't select which bookmarks you want to export. Google Chrome exports all the bookmarks from your browser. The recipient must import the same on their browser to view the websites. Unless you're migrating to a different browser or machine, this might not be the ideal way to share bookmarks with others.

Export your Chrome bookmarks

Open Google Chrome and click the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Expand Bookmarks and open Bookmark Manager. You can also use keyboard shortcuts Control+Shift+O (Windows and Linux) or Command+Option+B (Mac). Click the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner and select Export bookmarks. Chrome creates an HTML file of your bookmarks that you can save to your computer and then share.

Remove unwanted bookmarks from the HTML file

You can use an HTML editor to remove the links you don't want to send, but it's cumbersome to do so, and there are better solutions, which are mentioned below. But if you choose to use this method, don't include any confidential or private bookmarked links in the HTML file.

Import the HTML file to another computer

Once the recipient receives the file, they must import the bookmarks to their browser. Here's how.

Launch Google Chrome and go to Bookmark Manager (refer to the steps above). Select the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner and click Import bookmarks. When Finder (Mac) or File Explorer (Windows) opens, find the HTML file and select Open. Google Chrome imports the bookmarks and syncs them to the recipient's profile.

Good ol' copy-pasting

A more flexible method is manually selecting the bookmarks you need to share and copying and pasting them into a chat or email.

Open the Bookmark Manager in Google Chrome (check the steps above). Highlight the bookmarks you'd like to share using Shift+Click or Control+Click (Command+Click on a Mac). Right-click the bookmarks and select Copy from the context menu. Paste the bookmarks into an email or chat with your intended recipient.

This can be a bit tedious if the list of bookmarks is long or if you do it frequently. The output isn't user-friendly either since there's no way for the recipient to import all the bookmarks easily. Still, it's the simplest method of sharing a selection of your bookmarks.

Third-party extensions

The two methods above may feel too rudimentary compared to third-party Chrome extensions that let you share bookmarks efficiently. Several extensions promise such functionality, but the one we find most reliable is TeamSync Bookmarks. It creates a folder in your bookmarks bar and syncs the folder with a group of verified email contacts. Although it worked fine in our tests, there are a few mixed reviews. So your mileage may vary.

Download TeamSync Bookmarks from the Chrome Web Store. Create an account (Google login is available as an easy option). The extension works by creating folders that are synced via email. Create a folder. Enter the email addresses of the people you want to share bookmarks with. Save all the bookmarks you want to share in the new folder.

The other users must install the extension in their browser and log in using the email address you invited them with. At this point, they should have an invite in their inbox. Once logged in, anyone you've invited sees the same folder in their bookmarks bar, and the bookmarks you save in that folder automatically sync, as will anything they add.

TeamSync offers a free plan to share bookmarks with up to four people. If you're a power user, the premium plan ($60 a year or $8 a month) allows you to share and sync bookmarks with more than one group or more than 20 members. You can sign up for a seven-day free trial before committing to the paid plan.

Google Collections: A better way?

Google has a better way of sharing links, but it's in the Google mobile app and not the Chrome browser. If you use the app regularly, Collections is a great way to bookmark content for easy access and sharing. It's also easy to add collaborators, who can access and add their bookmarks to the shared folder.

Here's how to use this feature in the Google app for Android and iOS.

Open the Google app on your phone and go to the Collections tab. Tap the New icon in the upper-right corner. Enter the collection name and description. Tap Create. 2 Images Close To add links, click the Bookmark icon in the top bar when browsing with the Google app. By default, Google adds all links to the last Collection you used, but you can change which Collection it's saved to when bookmarking. To add collaborators to a Collection, open it (follow the steps above) and tap the Sharing icon next to your profile icon. 2 Images Close Choose between view-only or contributor and share the link with the intended recipients. Close

Bookmarked and done

These are the most convenient ways to share bookmarks with your friends and family from Google Chrome. If you're looking to supercharge your Chrome experience further, there are plenty of nifty tips and tricks for Chrome on the desktop. Give them a try!