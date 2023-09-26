While the Android OS delivers a robust experience most of the time, occasional errors like "Google keeps stopping" can spoil your mood in no time. Such errors can appear out of nowhere and prevent you from using your budget Android phone until you dismiss it. If you frequently run into such errors, read along to troubleshoot it. However, before we go through the tricks below, let's understand more about this annoying problem.

What does the 'Google keeps stopping' error mean on Android

Your Android phone runs several Google services in the background. When the system shows a "Google keeps stopping" error, it doesn't indicate any code or a reason associated with it. The error can be due to any Google app, such as Play Store, Weather, Google Search, Google Play Services, and more. You can't pinpoint the annoying message to a specific app.

In most cases, the default Google app can be the main culprit. It shows news, stocks, sports, weather, and other data on the left sidebar. For example, you may run into a "Google keeps stopping" pop-up menu when searching for weather details, browsing the web, updating applications, or playing games on your Android phone.

We use screenshots from a Google Pixel 6 running the Android 14 OS. The steps, menu, and settings app may differ based on the phone's manufacturer.

Restart your Android phone

Rebooting your Android phone is one of the effective ways to tackle such errors. Keep pressing the side button and select Restart from the power menu. If you assigned the side button to perform another function, use the steps below to restart the device.

Swipe down from the home screen to check the notification center. Swipe down again to expand the quick toggles menu. Tap the power button and select Restart. Close

Start using your phone and check if the system displays the "Google keeps stopping" error. Continue reading if the error still appears.

Clear the Google app cache

The default Google app collects cache in the background to improve the app's performance. It may misbehave and throw such an error when it collects corrupt files. You need to clear the Google app cache using the steps below.

Launch Settings on your phone. Scroll to Apps. Select See all apps. 2 Images Close Scroll down to Google and tap it to open the app info menu. Select Storage and cache. 2 Images Close Tap Clear cache from the following menu. Close

You can also access the Google app info menu from the app drawer.

Swipe up from the home screen to open the app drawer. Long tap the Google app icon and tap i to launch the app info menu. Close

Force stop Google app

You can force stop all the Google app operations and try again. It's another handy trick to fix such distracting errors.

Go to the Google app info menu (check the steps above). Tap Force stop. Close

Wait for some time and launch the Google app again. You shouldn't encounter the "Google keeps stopping" error.

The search giant frequently updates the Google app with new features and bug fixes. An outdated Google app on your Android phone can be the main factor behind such errors. It's time to update the Google app to the latest version.

Open the Google Play Store on Android. Search for the Google app and open the app details. Look for an update button beside the app name and tap it to install the latest build. Close

Did you notice the "Google keeps stopping" error after installing the latest Google app update? One of the buggy app builds by Google can cause errors in a pop-up box. You can uninstall the latest update and revert to the stable app version. Here's how.

Go to the Google app info menu (refer to the steps above). Tap the three-dot menu at the top and select Uninstall updates. Close

Android System WebView is a part of the system OS and is responsible for displaying web content in installed apps. It auto-updates in the background, and a recent sketchy update may result in errors like "Google keeps stopping."

Open the See all apps menu in Android Settings (refer to the steps above). Scroll to Android System WebView. Tap the three-dot menu at the top and select Uninstall updates. 2 Images Close

You can also update your Android phone to the latest version to keep annoying errors out of your sight.

Launch Settings on Android. Scroll to System. Select System update. 2 Images Close Download and install the latest OS build or security patch on your phone.

Reset Android phone

Do you still face the "Google keeps stopping" error on Android? Before you switch to an iPhone out of frustration, try this last trick on your phone. You can factory reset your phone and start everything from scratch. Check our dedicated guide to resetting your Android phone and its implications.

Make Google app's misbehaves a thing of the past

An error like "Google keeps stopping" may slow down your day-to-day experience. Before you trade or sell your phone for a new one, check our dedicated guide to improve performance on your Android phone.