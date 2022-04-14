Last year, Google added the Weather Frog photo frame to its lineup of smart displays, giving users a friendly fellow to showcase current conditions in a fun and animated fashion. Although we've seen evidence that even more animal assistants are on the way, the second-gen Nest Hub never actually got support for the original character. That's finally changing, as Google's latest smart display is now home to our favorite frog.

This photo frame finally makes its way to last year's sleep-friendly Nest Hub, available in the "Experimental" category in the settings menu. The folks at 9to5Google spotted it on a device currently enrolled in Google's Preview program, so it's possible you may have to wait for a future update. Keep an eye out for Chromecast firmware version 1.56.290464 and software version 46.32.13.418036576 — which should contain a special appearance by the Weather Frog.

Android users will recognize Froggy immediately — he's the star of Google's default weather service, the same one that opens when you hit the At a Glance widget on a Pixel device. It's great to see the company bring Weather Frog over to more devices, though it's unclear what took so long in the first place. There's still no sign of those other animal companions first rumored last fall, though with Google I/O just around the corner, anything's possible.

Waze taps into nostalgia with new '70s, '80s, and '90s themes

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author