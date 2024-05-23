Summary Revamped Google Weather app now rolling out to more Android devices, bringing with it Material You design standards.

Users can enjoy a simplified design with hourly and 10-day forecasts on one page.

Google has also added weather data to Maps and Clock app.

There are few apps that are as widely opened and closed in quick succession as a smartphone’s weather app. Google knows this, and the company has been revamping its own weather app over the last year to meet its Material You design standards. Google Pixel users have been able to experience a fresh, new coat of paint ever since the Google Weather app’s full redesign rolled out to Pixel devices back in September. Samsung phones started getting the redesigned app in December, but news of its launching on more phones died down during the first half of 2024. Rejoice, Android fans; it’s finally widely rolling out.

According to 9to5Google, the new Google Weather app is showing up on many more manufacturers’ Android devices. Its writers have been able to access the app on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, OnePlus Open, and Honor Magic 6 RSR all as of May 23. Additionally, more reports on X show that a Nokia 4.2, which is running on Android 11, got the new update as well.

Revamped, renewed weather at a glance

Users who have access to the new Weather app will also have noticed a recent update for the Google app. Those updates seem to go hand in hand for some. The app pulls data from weather.com, but ever since it launched, it has very seldom gotten a new splash of paint. More people will now be able to experience a simpler design that keeps the hourly and 10-day forecast on the same page. The old app utilized multiple tabs to show that data, but the fewer taps needed to find the information we want, the better. Back in February, Google updated its At a Glance and Weather widget icons on Pixel phones, too.

The Weather app isn’t the only app that Google has brought weather data to. We reported back in October that the company was finally bringing real-time weather information within Google Maps, which is a feature that has been available for years on iOS. The Google Clock app has also been injected with weather information. Google Weather’s redesign is extremely appealing to the eyes, and its Material You influence is notably on display. Lots of apps got a splash of Material You last year, including Gmail and Gboard.