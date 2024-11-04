Key Takeaways Google's market share in North America tripled from 4.76% to 12.9% in a month, according to a report, surpassing OnePlus and Motorola.

The increase in market share is not based on actual shipments but on StatCounter's analytics data.

Google's record sales in 2023 and the launch of the Pixel 9 series have led to increased demand and growth in the US market.

Despite making some of the best Android smartphones, Google's actual market share has historically lagged. Although the company reached record sales in 2023, shipping 10 million devices, its market presence in the US has remained only a fraction of Apple's and Samsung's. However, a recent report reveals that Google achieved an impressive 3x growth in North America in just one month.

According to a report by StatCounter (via 9to5Google), Google's market share in North America jumped from 4.76% in September 2024 to an impressive 12.9% in October 2024 — a nearly threefold increase in just a month. If true, this boost gives Google a market share 28 times that of OnePlus in the US and four times that of Motorola.

For context, Google's market share had been stable at around 5% for months, making this sharp rise unusual and potentially an anomaly. During the same period, Apple's market share dropped by about 4.5%, while Samsung saw only a slight increase of ~0.25%.

Is Google truly gaining ground in the US market?

Source: StatCounter

It's important to note that StatCounter doesn't track actual shipments or sales. Instead, its market share estimates are based on analytics data collected from tracking code on 1.5 million websites globally. This means StatCounter determines OEM market share by analyzing which devices are used to access these sites, rather than measuring real-world sales or shipments, so there's a possibility of some margin of error in the data.

There has been strong demand for the Pixel 9 series, particularly in North America, with Google reporting its highest-ever Q3 sales. However, with the iPhone 16 series also launching in September, StatCounter's data may seem a bit too optimistic.

Nonetheless, Google has been aggressively promoting the Pixel 9 lineup in the US. This year, the company introduced four new models: the standard Pixel 9, a smaller Pixel 9 Pro for fans of compact flagship devices, and the newly redesigned Pixel 9 Pro Fold. To boost sales, Google has also been running various promotions, including discounts for Google One subscribers and up to 30% off for Play Points members.

While the StatCounter data may not fully reflect actual sales growth, it does indicate rising consumer interest in Pixel phones, showing that Google is beginning to establish a stronger presence in the US market.