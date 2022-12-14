This year's Google I/O was not only filled to the brim with software and developer announcements, but also with hardware — both actual announcements and teasers. We saw teasers of the Pixel 7 and the Pixel Watch, both of which have since launched, and we got to know the Pixel tablet that has yet to launch. But one of the things Google also teased was the launch of future AR glasses. They might work a little different from what we saw from Google previously with Glass, though. Google's already exploring two wildly different input methods for the upcoming device, according to sources.

As per 9to5Google, and its sources familiar with development at Google, the company is looking at smart rings and bracelets as input methods for these upcoming glasses. The way you controlled Google Glass was with a touchpad that you could tap and swipe gestures with, and this is the principle that Google would be going after with these companion hand devices. If you read rings and thought about air gestures, you wouldn't be alone, but it's probably not what we'll have here — if you were hoping for a comeback of the Pixel 4's gesture system, you might be out of luck.

Instead, we might have something similar to what the Focals by North (remember, Google bought North) had. Those glasses came with a "Loop" ring that had a joystick to move around the interface and select stuff. Google might ditch that joystick, instead adding a tactile surface that's less bulky. The other solution Google is apparently looking at, bracelets, might work with a similar principle, letting you swipe and tap on it with your finger. The bracelet would also have haptic feedback.

It's perhaps early days to know how these AR glasses will work, but we're eager to know more — Google might give us more info at a future event. Perhaps during next year's Google I/O 2023? That's likely only five or so months away.