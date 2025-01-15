Summary Google testing new Play Store layout for Android system apps.

These listings are less detailed with limited information available.

Change likely to prevent uninformed negative ratings for non-optional system apps.

Google's testing a new Play Store listing style for Android system apps. According to a report from Android Authority, Google Play Store v44.1.17-31 includes less detailed versions of listings for Android system apps, absent most of the features you're used to seeing in app listings — including, interestingly, the option to review them.

In these new listings, the layout is considerably stripped back: there's the standard "About this app" section, sometimes a changelog, and options to update the app or uninstall its updates, and that's it. AA's only seen this layout with system apps like Android System Intelligence, Android System WebView, and Google Play Services — this style doesn't seem to be meant for third-party apps, or even optional Google apps like Google Keep, but only system apps that users don't generally interact with in any direct way.

The new listing format. Source: AssembleDebug/Android Authority

Android Authority says it spotted evidence of this change "a few weeks" ago but waited to report on it to make sure it's an intentional change. Given the change hasn't been rolled back, seems like it is.

No more review-bombing Google Play services

Google hasn't commented on the new listing layout, but Android Authority posits the change is to combat the pretty widespread practice of uninformed users leaving negative ratings for apps they didn't install themselves, even those that enable important functionality like Android System WebView. Such apps aren't discoverable through Play Store search and typically aren't optional, so the ability to leave a review never made much sense to begin with.

If you've got a problem with a particular system app update, you'll have to voice your concerns directly to Google support — though if a system app update causes issues, you can be pretty sure it'll get patched in the near future, anyway.