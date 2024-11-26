Key Takeaways Pixel 9 series drives Google's strong sales, indicating the brand's growing popularity.

Market share gains, although based on web data, suggest Google hitting around 12%.

Apple and Samsung may need to innovate as Google's Pixel success creates competition.

Google is having a banner year for its Pixel phones as more people are buying into the brand than ever before. Pixel phones have had a breakout quarter, and it doesn't look like sales are going to be slowing down anytime soon. Of course, it helps to have products people actually want, with the Pixel 9 series being the most refined devices yet, and the Pixel 9 Pro being our top choice when it comes to the best phones of 2024.

Google may be reaching its tipping point

With that said, these numbers were obtained using web traffic data, so it doesn't exactly translate to sales numbers. Of course, it's still good news, and the numbers are still going strong, with 9to5Google doing a little deep dive into StatCounter that shows that Google is averaging around 12% market share at this point.

Overall, it's great news since Google has been plugging away at Pixel for quite some time and this is the first real indicator that things are actually working. Of course, that means that more people are jumping ship from what they are currently using to give Pixel a try.

And while Apple and Samsung are still fairly dominant in the market, with little to worry about, Google could make huge jumps over the next few years if it manages to play its cards right. And with Black Friday weekend coming up, you know that the sales are going to increase further, with great deals on the best Pixels out right now.

It will be interesting to see just how Apple and Samsung react, as both companies have remained relatively stagnant when it comes to design and features. Samsung has even gone as far as apologizing for its lack of innovation.

It remains to be seen whether the brand will introduce something worth talking about, but there are rumors that it could return to form in 2025. The same goes for Apple as well with rumors of a new slim iPhone.