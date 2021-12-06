On the heels of a Pixel Feature Drop, Google is also bringing a long line of changes to its lineup of phones. In addition to the December 2021 security patch, this month's update includes more than 100 fixes and tweaks to devices — most notably, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. If you've been having problems with your latest flagship smartphone, Google might be here to save the day.

It's difficult to highlight everything with a list of changes as long as this. Instead, let's focus on some of the more significant changes coming to the Pixel lineup, specifically with its newest phones. Biometrics is a significant factor here, with the fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 6 series remaining a sticking point for those phones. Google's patch notes mention general improvements to both stability and performance, as well as fixes to issues preventing users from adding extra fingerprints. It's unclear if this is the same mid-month patch Google started rolling out to devices in the US last month — possibly now made available for all users worldwide — or if additional improvements have been made.

Google is also fixing some display issues plaguing the Pixel 6 since its launch. We've seen countless user reports of screen flickering whenever the phone's brightness is adjusted or the screen is locked, something that this new software should rectify. Likewise, problems with the display's refresh rate getting stuck in specific modes have been solved, as have issues preventing the always-on display from turning on. Although it's unclear in this particular list, it sounds like users might finally be able to mess with the animation speed of their phone without it breaking the AOD.

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro phones are also getting new image quality improvements to help boost the camera's output. Changes to stability and performance, auto-focus response, and color consistency in the viewfinder are all on their way. However, this particular list doesn't dive deep into exactly what has changed.

It's not all about squashing bugs, of course. Along with some basic changes and enhancements to all supported phones, dynamic theming is finally coming to one of the last places it hadn't reached yet: the boot screen. The next time you reboot your device, you'll see it decked out in colors plucked right from your wallpaper before you even hit the lockscreen.

These patch notes are some of the longest we've ever seen from Google for a monthly update, so make sure you head over to its support site to see everything that's changing. It's coming to supported Pixel devices today, but Pixel 6 and 6 Pro users will have to wait a little longer. Google says those phones are getting their updates sometime later this month. Considering these notes take care of plenty of the issues on our bug tracker, it sounds like it'll be worth the delay.

