Google's been publishing the details behind its Android security updates for years now. Early on, that was for Nexus phones, but as Google released more and more devices, the scope of its security bulletins has only grown. Last month we saw our first bulletin for an Android TV patch, and we've now learned that from here on out Google will be publishing regular security bulletins for the entertainment platform.

We don’t know if this will take the form of a dedicated monthly bulletin like Pixel and Android Automotive do, or if it will appear in the Overview bulletin. But speaking to 9to5Google, Google did confirm that it will continue posting security bulletins for the OS underlying Android TV and Google TV.

Google’s grip on the smart TV market has slipped considerably in recent years. Its global market share dropped from 40% in 2018 to 9% in 2020. It has also been low-key feuding with Roku while Tizen and Amazon Fire TV continue to make big gains in the marketplace. Hopefully, along with the recent launch of Android TV 12, this signals that Google may finally be taking its smart TV services more seriously.

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro start to get Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update An all-new look and feel for your phone

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email