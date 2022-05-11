At Google I/O 2022, the company announced that it's opening a new physical location, in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Offering a hands-on experience of Google's products, the company says this is the first of its "neighborhood stores" which will apparently offer a "more intimate experience". Its first store opened in Chelsea, New York in 2021, and offered a hands-on experience for new products along with customer support and a repair desk.

At its new Williamsburg location, Google has promised shoppers a similar experience to the Chelsea store. You'll be able to buy new products on the spot and pick up products you preordered earlier, or head to the "Here to help" desk for repairs or tech support. The store will also include a spot with couches, so you can relax and get a feel for how these Google products will feel at home.

Interactive displays are also present, which show how Google's hardware and services work together. For example, you can compare Google Fi phone plans, or find the Pixel phone color that best suits you.

Just like in its first location, which included various Chelsea-branded accessories, the Brooklyn location includes a display by local artist Olalekan Jeyifous. It will also host events to demo Google's tech, like guided walks around Brooklyn to test out Pixel photography.

With only two locations, Google seems to be playing it safe with physical locations. While they've been experimenting with expanded displays and pop-up stores for a while, they aren't showing a desire to seriously compete with Apple's retail stores. If you're keen to explore the new store, it opens in June.

Google gives us our first glimpse of the Pixel 7

