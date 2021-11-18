The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been out for the better part of a month now, but that doesn't mean every promised accessory is available just yet. At its October event, Google announced a new version of the Pixel Stand, complete with 23W wireless charging and compatibility with other Qi-capable devices. It skipped a timed launch with the company's new lineup of phones, however. Starting today, the Pixel Stand is now up for pre-order — though you'll need to wait a little longer to try it out for yourself.

If you head to the Google Store, you'll see the company's latest wireless charger is no longer listed as "coming soon." Hopefully, you've spent the last few weeks saving up your pennies, because although it's finally up for pre-order, it doesn't come cheap. At $80, the Pixel Stand is more expensive than most wireless charging stands, including the 50W-capable OnePlus Warp Charger.

Still, if you're the happy owner of either one of Google's new phones, this charger might be worth a look. According to the specs sheets for both devices, it's the only way to reach more than 12W of power wirelessly, with the Pixel 6 reaching 21W of power and the Pixel 6 Pro maxing out at 23W. That's about as fast as either model charges while plugged in, as we've learned over the last few weeks. With a built-in fan to cool your phone and an exclusive always-on display for controlling smart home gadgets, it's a pretty fancy accessory — though certainly not essential.

As for when you can get your hands on one, you'll be waiting a little bit longer. Although it's up for pre-order today, shipping dates — at least in my neck of the woods — vary from December 14th to December 18th, depending on shipping speed. If you're shopping for gifts for the Pixel die-hard in your life, don't wait too long to order. Otherwise, it might not arrive before sometime early next year.

