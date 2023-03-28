Last year at its annual Search On event, Google teased a significant redesign for the Google app for Android and iOS. Some of the features have already rolled out, like colorfully themed knowledge panels. One of the biggest changes, a new and bolder search box at the top of the Google app, had only reached iOS initially, though. It appears that this is now changing, as some Android users report seeing the redesigned search bar on the current Google app’s beta release.

The change was first reported by 9to5Google, pinning the rollout to version 12.14 of the Google app (we presume the publication means version 14.12.14). In this release, some people are seeing a much bigger, Big Chungus-sized search bar at the top of the Google app. It loses its shadow and its magnifying glass icon and instead receives a gray background that sets it apart from the rest of the UI. The “Search” prompt and the colorful shortcuts to voice search and Google Lens remain unchanged. Below the redesigned box, two new fields can be seen: a quick shortcut to jump into shopping search and an option to translate text. 9to5 describes it as a carousel that lets you swipe to see further suggestions, like searching for photos from your library, getting help with homework using your camera, and identifying songs with the microphone. The redesign is available in both light and dark mode.

4 Images

Close

First 2: New Google app design on Android in dark and light mode. Last 2: Old Google app design on Android and current Google design on iOS.

When you look at Google for iOS, this is the exact design that company has used on the Apple platform for a while now. Given that the same redesign was teased during the Search On event, it’s no surprise that the company is planning to unify its design language across ecosystems.

It looks like right now, the new search bar is only part of a limited a/b test, as we can’t replicate the new design on the same version of the Google app.

Before this rollout, avid tinkerers from the Google News Telegram channel had already managed to activate the new look last year, shortly after the Search On event. The new design they revealed as work in progress had the big, gray search bar along with a Material You-themed bottom bar, which is now also in the process of being rolled out. With Google taking such a slow and cautious approach with changes to its flagship app, it might still take a while until the fully redesigned look is coming to everyone.