Summary Strings of code found in the latest beta indicate Android 15 will bring satellite connectivity via Pixel Satellite SOS for Google phones, possibly expanding to old Pixels.

Google's SOS service is expected to be free for two years with the purchase of a Pixel, similar to Apple's offering.

In order to use the functionality, Google Messages must be the default SMS app. Once enabled, satellite SOS would be able to share user info with emergency services.

If you're an avid adventurer, you've surely heard of satellite phones. These devices, often robust and bulky, offer GPS and location-based services, paired with SOS functionality even in areas with low or no cellular coverage.

In 2022, Apple's iPhone 14 introduced satellite connectivity to mainstream smartphones in the form of an Emergency SOS feature, which essentially lets users get in touch with emergency services via satellite when stuck in areas with no coverage. The Cupertino-based tech giant is now building upon the feature, and at WWDC24, it announced that users would be able to leverage satellite connectivity for regular messages with iOS 18 (expected in September).

Although Android devices offer an Emergency SOS feature, it doesn't actually connect users to a satellite to reach help in low coverage areas, but that might soon change.

Previous hints have suggested that Google might actually be bringing satellite connectivity support to Android 15 via T-Mobile, and the Pixel 9 series might be the first to take advantage of it with its rumored Exynos Modem 5400. We've also seen strings of code indicating the functionality will make its way to Samsung phones, likely with Android 15-based One UI 7.

Now, new strings of code found in Android 15 Beta 4, as shared by Android Authority, almost confirm that satellite connectivity is indeed coming to Android devices, and it'll be called Pixel Satellite SOS on Google's smartphones.

Free for two, then it's up to you

<code><string name="satellite_sos_footer_text">When you connect with emergency services by satellite, your name, email, phone number, location, device information (IMEI, language, model, battery level), and emergency contact information are shared with emergency services and satellite service providers. To use Satellite SOS, Google Messages must be your default SMS app. Satellite SOS is included at no charge for {two} years.</string></code>

In Apple's case, satellite connectivity is available for free for two years from the date of activation of an iPhone 14 or later released device. Google might be following suit. "Satellite SOS is included at no charge for two years," reads the code. It also echoes the findings from code found in Samsung's apps, suggesting that Google Messages must be your default SMS "to use Satellite SOS."

Elsewhere, a different string of code reads, "Your Pixel has been updated to support satellite communication," which might suggest that support might roll out to older Pixel devices too, though the lack of dedicated hardware in older devices makes us believe otherwise.

With the Pixel 9 series and Android 15 expected at the upcoming Made By Google event, Google is likely to offer more clarity surrounding satellite connectivity.