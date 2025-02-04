Summary Quick Share now allows transfers over mobile data or Wi-Fi for uninterrupted sharing.

Samsung's Quick Share for Galaxy devices already allows you to continue file transfers without a direct connection.

Google is rolling out this change with Google Play Services v25.04.

Google has made several improvements to Quick Share over the last couple of years. Besides the name change from Nearby Share to Quick Share, the feature shows the shareable targets directly in the share sheet. In October 2024, Google was also spotted working on a toggle to allow Quick Share to use mobile data for sharing files, a feature that was axed during the Nearby Share to Quick Share transition. Five months later, Google is making this Quick Share feature official with the latest Google Play services update.

Currently, Quick Share transfer will fail or stop if the two devices lose direct connection. However, the latest Google Play services build changes this, ensuring your Quick Share transfers will use mobile data or Wi-Fi to continue the file transfer. It is unclear if Google will also allow you to pause a file transfer over mobile data or Wi-Fi and resume it later over a direct connection.

Apple added a similar feature to AirDrop with iOS 17 in 2023. Even Samsung's version of Quick Share includes this functionality, though it is limited to Galaxy devices.

Do note that without a direct connection and depending on the file size, Quick Share file transfers can take much longer to complete. You should also avoid relying on mobile data for large file transfers if you have a limited plan. It is also best to avoid using this option on a slow Wi-Fi connection, instead relying on a direct connection for faster transfers.

This Quick Share update is rolling out with Google Play Services v25.04. However, Google typically takes weeks to release such updates, so don't expect this feature to show up on your device anytime soon.

Family Link management becomes easier with this Google Play services release

The newest Google Play services build also makes it easier to manage your family group by adding a new Family Link option in Google settings on your phone. You can find the full release notes of Google Play services v25.04 below:

Account Management [Phone] With the new entry point for Family Link in Google Settings, you can now manage your family group more easily. Developer Services [Auto] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Machine Learning & AI related processes in their apps. Device Connectivity [Auto, Phone, TV, Wear] Bug fixes for Device Connections related services.

[Phone] With this new feature, you can continue your Quick Share transfers over Wi-Fi or mobile data even if the sender or receiver loses direct connection. Utilities [Phone] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Utilities related processes in their apps.

With QR code support and now the ability to continue file sharing over mobile data or Wi-Fi, Google finally seems to be making Quick Share the AirDrop alternative Android users have been waiting for.