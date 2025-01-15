Google’s Project Ara has always captured my attention. It’s one of the most fascinating projects to be sent prematurely to the Google graveyard, and I’ve constantly wondered if the modular phone concept would catch on elsewhere. So, naturally, I was excited when I saw the HMD Skyline, a modular phone that allows you to swap out items like the display, charging port, and battery easily. It’s a different spin on Project Ara, but it has room to grow into more than just swapping out parts. While I love the concept, I wish we had a different company tackling it than HMD. If a modular phone is to work, some specific things need to happen, and I don’t think the company is up to the task.

Repairability is a good thing

Too many phones meet their ends too quickly

I don’t know how often I’ve heard from friends who are moving on from a smartphone they love because of a busted charging port. This frustrating, mission-critical failure leads to people making snap-buying decisions out of panic, unable to work or contact loved ones without a phone. Similarly, battery life tends to fade in older devices, and it’s daunting for most people to open their phones to replace aging cells. Manufacturers also don’t make it easy, preferring you upgrade or pay them to repair your device.

User-repairable phones have several benefits. First, they reduce the cost of ownership. Charging ports or broken screens are no longer prohibitively expensive to fix, meaning we’ll keep our phones a little longer. Most people, especially non-enthusiasts, like their devices and are upset when they have to switch. Repairable phones also reduce e-waste, a growing problem. The longer phones stay in service, the better for the environment. I'm all for it if I can save money and help reduce waste simultaneously.

Room to expand

Upgrading is also possible

If you can swap parts, why can’t you upgrade them? This is beyond what HMD has in mind with the HMD Skyline, but it’s closer to what Google wanted for Project Ara. I’m intrigued by the idea of a base platform with modular parts. People will get to keep the phone they know and love but not feel left behind when the latest and greatest comes out. It’s a way to upgrade a single phone part without throwing away the rest, helping with e-waste. It’s a better way to customize your phone, as we’re not bound by the specs the manufacturer had in mind on release.

I remember my frustrations at HMD when its Nokia-branded smartphones would go without updates for long periods.

Manufacturers often decide whether to include a telephoto or ultrawide lens on midrange smartphones, but it would be fantastic if we could choose the one that fits our needs instead. Mixing and matching items allows us to save money on things we don’t need while splurging on others. If you don’t need 16GB of RAM on your new Galaxy S25, perhaps the 12GB module saves you money while spending extra on an upgraded QHD display. Modular phones reduce the initial pressure when buying a device. You don’t have to decide immediately whether you’ll need 256 or 512GB of storage, but the option is there if you’re using more than you anticipated or keep your phone longer. HMD is on the right track with the Skyline, but I don’t think the company is the right messenger.

Not a track record of consistency

If modular phones are going to work, it’s going to take scale

I remember my frustrations at HMD when its Nokia-branded smartphones would go without updates for long periods. The company even backtracked on promised updates, urging users to buy newer models. So, you can imagine my hesitation at HMD’s ability to follow through on parts for the Skyline. If a modular phone is to succeed, it needs a major manufacturer to get behind it to provide the scale required. Repairs are only cost-efficient if parts are as cheap as possible and readily available, and I don’t trust HMD to accommodate that.

It’s also a question of feasibility. We’re caught in a loop, because the only manufacturers daring enough to take on a project are the ones that cannot support it. Samsung and Google have little incentive to make phone repairs more efficient or offer modular variants that could make us spend less on devices. However, those companies have the resources to produce parts at scale, making them more affordable for end users.

HMD still gets credit for trying

As much as I question HMD’s resolve to see this through, I give the company full marks for trying. We need more variety with smartphones, and repairability is a significant issue. Smaller manufacturers like Unihertz offer comprehensive repair information with parts available, and regulations have forced other phone makers to start doing the same. It’s a step in the right direction, but I’m still hoping for a day when Project Ara lives, and I can upgrade my phone’s cameras or chipset with a module swap.