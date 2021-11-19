The Play Store website has been getting really long in the tooth. It was last redesigned ages ago and still looks very much like it did when Google launched the original Material design language. It looks like Google is in the process of changing that, as we've just spotted a completely redesigned experience on the web that's much more in line with the Play Store app.

You'd be forgiven if you mistake the new design for the Android Play Store app at first glance, but it's really a web experience. The Play Store logo is still in the top left corner, but that's about everything that has remained the same. Gone is the gray background and the complicated, nested sidebar, making way for a top navigation solution that gives you quick access to the four main sections of the Play Store: Games, apps, movies, and books. In the app section, you can filter by phone, tablet, TV, Chromebook, watch, and car apps, which is incredibly valuable on the website — you won't install apps right in your browser, after all.

The stuff in the left-aligned sidebar isn't gone, don't worry. Google has moved it over to the account switcher in the top right corner, where you'll now be able to access your library and your devices, subscriptions, payment methods, order history, your activity, rewards, settings, and everything else. It's questionable if removing the sidebar is making best use of the available space on the wide screens we all have these days, but here we are.

On individual app pages, the redesign really looks like an overblown mobile view. A huge title lets you know which app you're viewing, along with an equally huge icon to the left. A right-aligned sidebar gives you developer contact options and further app suggestions, while the rest of the interface is designed much like the mobile app, with download numbers, ratings, and age restrictions right in view.

For games, it looks like there will be auto-playing trailers. The install button is right below, while screenshots are positioned in a side-scrolling gallery next to it. I can't stress this enough — if you've ever used the Play Store app, you should feel right at home.

The redesign is still a work-in-progress, as some sections are outright broken. Our tipster hasn't been able to access his app library on the new redesign, and there are some visual inconsistencies, like old UI elements still popping up left and right in some app listings. For what it's worth, we're able to see the library just fine on our end, so your mileage may vary.

While the Play Store feels just a little overblown on desktop, the redesign was more than overdue. It looks like the interface is much better at scaling, which was a pain point in the older version that wouldn't work well when viewed in narrow windows. It also feels like the store loads much faster than the older version, which is nice to see.

From what we can tell, the redesign seems to be rolling out via a server-side switch, though a few of us on the team and our tipster have been able to activate it by switching to the Korean Play Store (https://play.google.com/store/apps?gl=kr). It would seem like the test is country-specific, and then it's not even active for every user. It's yet to be seen if Google is going to roll out the redesign more broadly right away or if this is an a/b test that's reaching a lot of users at the same time. Only time will tell.

