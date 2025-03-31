Summary Google's Weather app on Pixel devices no longer features weather maps.

The removal of the weather maps might be temporary and can potentially be reversed.

Other app functionality remains unchanged.

Google launched an overhauled Weather app with the Pixel 9 series last year. By and large, it's been an upgrade from the older, browser-based weather interface, bringing a modernized look and more customizability. As of last week, though, the Weather app is missing one of its best features: the live weather map.

Last week, the Weather app got a new floating action button for adding additional locations to your list of favorites. It seems like the weather map tile disappeared around the same time: 9to5Google reports (and PiunikaWeb shares) that the map is MIA as of version 1.0.20250127.729684887, the same version where the new button was spotted. The removal of weather maps seems to have been a server-side change, however, and could potentially be reverted without an additional update.

It's unclear whether the removal of the weather map is intentional. The Weather app's Play Store listing still shows screenshots of the radar-style precipitation maps.

Weather maps are missing on all Pixel devices

While Google's Weather app retains all its other functionality, but interactive weather maps were arguably the biggest new feature to come with the overhauled Weather app when it was released last year. These maps allow you to get a better view of where precipitation is likely to occur in the next few hours, providing a visual representation that the app's hourly forecasts lack. Hopefully the maps make a return soon.