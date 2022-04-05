It's a new month, so it's time for Google to unveil its latest additions to its Curated Culture wallpapers collection. April is home to Earth Day, the perfect occasion to roll out some fresh backdrops themed around the environment. If you have a Pixel phone, it's a great opportunity to ring in the spring season with some floral prints for your wallpaper.

These pieces of art were created by designer Josefina Schargorodsky, combining flower patterns with a simple sense of a love of nature. All three are similar patterns, showcasing the world with a stand-in for mother nature. Although they're colorful — with just enough hues to work well with Material You — they're also far from distracting, making them the perfect sort of wallpaper for your home or lock screen. While these aren't nearly as weird as last year's Earth Day backgrounds, they seem to fit the spring mood perfectly.

As always, they can be found in the Curated Culture section in Google Wallpapers on any currently-supported Pixel phone. If you're looking to grab them on a non-Pixel phone, however, we've got you covered. Hit up the linked zip file below to download all three, and make sure to check out every other Pixel-exclusive wallpaper we've saved in our ever-updated roundup.

