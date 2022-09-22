The next Made by Google event is just two weeks from today, but it already feels like we know nearly everything about Google's next smartphone series. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro were officially announced at I/O in May, but the company's been trying to hold some of its cards close to its chest. Unfortunately, it looks like one of the final pieces of the puzzle we didn't know has finally leaked. If you've been wondering just how much you're going to pay for this year's Pixels, wonder no further.

AP founder Artem Russakovskii tweeted leaked images from Target's internal systems, showing the exact prices the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are set to launch at. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Google has kept the same starting prices for the phones they're replacing: $600 for the plain Pixel 7, $900 for its Pro-branded big brother. This leak also confirms their official colorways for each model, as if we didn't already know: Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass for the smaller unit, Snow, Obsidian, and Hazel for the larger one.

Artem's report also includes Target's pre-order bonuses for the phone, and they're pretty enticing. Buyers can score a $100 gift card with the smaller Pixel 7, or a $200 gift card with the Pixel 7 Pro. Those are some big deals, and assuming each gift card is included with every purchase, it's a tempting offer. Otherwise, the only new piece of information here is an October 13th release date. That matches up with some of the earliest rumors for this phone, though it contradicts a recent report that set the street date for October 18th. Whether this listing is outdated or the most recent leaks are incorrect remains unclear.

With pricing leaks for both the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch now available from retail channels, it seems as though Google might be out of surprises for its upcoming event. With any luck, there are one or two more hidden secrets waiting in the wings. Either way, Google will officially unveil its latest hardware on October 6th in New York City. Leaks or no leaks, it'll be worth watching.