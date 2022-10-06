After months of leaks and early teases, Google's latest Pixel phones are finally official. My early impressions so far are pretty positive; despite the apparent similarities between generations, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro deliver plenty of refinements over last year's offerings. That said, holding both sizes together makes one thing all too obvious. The design flourishes Google has kept exclusive to the Pixel 7 Pro aren't just pointless — they actually make the smaller phone more appealing.

Like last year, the Pixel 7 Pro has a handful of hardware changes that separate it from its cheaper, smaller sibling. The most obvious is the lack of a telephoto lens, which continues to drive us crazy as we beg Google to please — please — give it to us on both models. This limitation is, of course, bad, and Google should feel bad, but restricting a telephoto lens to the highest tier (and, usually, largest) model is nothing new among smartphone manufacturers.

However, the differences don't stop there. For the second year in a row, Google has given the Pro what it considers a premium design. Polished aluminum covers the camera bar, wrapping around the entire device for a metallic look. On the front, the curved glass blends into the rail, helping shrink the phone's width by bending the display. Both choices stand out when comparing the Pro to the standard Pixel 7, which combines a flat display and larger bezels with a matte aluminum camera bar.

Unfortunately, Google's choices here are the exact opposite of what I'd prefer in a premium $900 phone, and I doubt I'm alone in this. Curved displays aren't nearly as popular as they once were; a recent AP poll had 70% of respondents say they prefer flat screens, with only 13% picking curved as their preference. Those are some crushing numbers, but it's not hard to see why. Not only do flat displays work better with some accessories (specifically screen protectors), but they also reduce the chances of accidental touches. Even with palm rejection, no curved phone works flawlessly while you're typing, all to save a couple of millimeters in width on what's already a large phone.

This curve doesn't fool anyone — these are big phones.

Meanwhile, that polished metal wrapping around the phone makes an already glossy phone even glossier. While the matte aluminum on the Pixel 7 avoids fingerprints and smudges — all while acting as an accent piece for the glass back — the brushed material doesn't. In my limited hands-on time with the devices, I had to constantly wipe its metal edges clean, something that is sure to drive me insane in real life.

It might not matter much to the average buyer, someone who will slap a case on the Pixel 7 Pro as soon as they get it out of the box. But for those of us who prefer to go caseless, the Pixel 7 has the design that's drawing me in. In fact, based on my early impressions, if the smaller model had that fancy telephoto camera, I'd be more inclined to pick it as my daily driver.

Look at that clean, matte metal.

So please, Google, for the Pixel 8, stick to flat screens and matte aluminum for both devices. I no longer want to pick between high-end features and my preferred design. And hey, while you're at it, bring back that frosted glass from the Pixel 4 days, and let me say goodbye to glossy finishes forever.

