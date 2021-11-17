Google's been working hard to make it easier to find the contact information for all of your colleagues, whether they're in your network or outside your organization. A month after bringing an improved contacts panel to various Workspace apps, a new way to tag people within a spreadsheet is coming to Google Sheets.

"People chips," as the company refers to them, aren't some kind of Soylent Green-esque snack. Rather, it's an easy way to tag and include information on anyone associated with your business or clientele right from a single cell in Google Sheets. To insert a chip into a document, you can tag a person using the "@" symbol, followed by their name. This tool limits the amount of data you need to enter into a spreadsheet manually, giving more information when you hover your mouse over a specific person.

Smart chips include locations, job titles, email addresses, and phone numbers, making it quick and easy to reach out to any of your colleagues, no matter where they are. If you currently have a document that contains a large number of email addresses, converting them into chips takes just a few clicks through the Insert menu. Adding a chip doesn't automatically share the spreadsheet — you'll still need to add each collaborator manually to protect your privacy.

This feature started appearing for Workspace, G Suite Business, and G Suite Basic users today, though it may take up to two weeks to reach everyone. It's also coming to personal accounts within the same timeframe.

