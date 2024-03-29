The era of affordable access to the internet has given us countless useful apps, services, and features, but it’s also the hunting ground for scores of dangerous cybercriminals looking for information and easy money. Although Android is frequently updated and quite secure, exploited vulnerabilities and malware attacks are commonplace.

The operating system has handy features to shelter children from the dangers of the internet, but as I found out firsthand, Google has entirely omitted online security and ease of use for older people who may not be tech-savvy. I believe that’s an easy fix, with an expansion of the existing Parental Control settings.

The problem with Android for seniors

Android is a comfortable operating system once you’re habituated to it, but its versatility also leaves you vulnerable if you aren’t sure of your actions. I found out firsthand when scammers tried to gain remote access to an elderly family member’s device using Chrome notifications to deliver misleading pop-ups. Although my timely involvement thwarted the attempt, there’s a chance elderly Android users in your family may be oblivious to the red flags until it's too late.

This begs the question of why Android isn’t easy to set up for senior citizens. You see, most of the guides and suggestions addressing this question online focus on accessibility issues, with suggestions to install a simplistic third-party launcher like BaldPhone, increase font size, delay the screen timeout, and maybe turn off notifications for browsers like Chrome. Unfortunately, they disregard the security aspect entirely, leaving seniors as vulnerable as babies in the wilderness that the internet has become.

The security risk is even greater because many seniors often use hand-me-down devices which may not have the latest security patches, or could even be running deprecated Android versions, leaving them even more vulnerable.

The solution is staring Google in the face

Presently, Android and iOS onboarding workflows simply presume the user is a tech-savvy person who is setting the phone up for everyday use and knows how to stay safe online. While a crash course in cybersecurity is essential for users at every stage of their digital journey, there are just a handful of Android skins that address the accessibility concerns seniors may face. Samsung’s One UI has Easy Mode built-in and Apple includes something similar called Assistive Access since iOS 17, both of which address some of the accessibility concerns I mentioned earlier by restricting device functionality.

Tools like Samsung's Easy Mode help, but seniors need more than just bigger buttons

However, the need of the hour is an OS-level group of settings which makes an Android device more secure for seniors while catering to the accessibility aspect as well. Support for utilities like remote diagnostics would be an added plus. Interestingly, I noticed a significant overlap between my wants and the current capabilities of an existing Android feature — Parental Controls.

Come to think of it, seniors are remarkably similar to children in that they may not thoroughly understand the security implications of something as simple as clicking a malicious link online, which is why several phishing scams target seniors. However, Google needs to dismiss the fundamental presumption that anyone setting up Parental Controls is doing so for a child’s device.

What are Parental Controls for Android?

As the name suggests, Parental Controls are a subset of Android’s OS-level settings which give parents high-level permissions to restrict device features. As a parent setting up this feature, you can define the permitted ratings for downloads like apps and games, content ratings for movies and TV shows, and prevent access to explicit books in the Play Books app. You can also set up your child’s device to request your permission for every new app download.

You can go a step further with the Family Link app, blocking unsuitable apps, defining daily screen time limits for your children, tracking their real-time location, receiving notification alerts when they leave or arrive at specific locations, and even remotely locking or unlocking linked devices.

On the one hand, these settings can be a boon when a scammer tries talking an older family member into an app install while you’re sitting halfway around the world, but the protection offered isn’t comprehensive, and you’ll still need something like BaldPhone to ensure the device tackles the accessibility concerns.

Google needs to start, like, yesterday

Onboarding flow for Family Link presumes you're a parent setting up a child's device

Google can address this glaring loophole with a simple, three-pronged approach. First, Parental Controls needs an inclusive rebrand, clarifying the same settings and restrictions can be set up for any device. Although Family Link has an inclusive name, it unabashedly presumes you’re a parent setting up a child’s phone. It's a cosmetic change, but Android could leverage its inherent customizability to attract more senior users even though some may argue iOS is relatively simpler to operate.

On the functionality front, I strongly believe Android’s Parental Controls lack modern security-focused provisions such as one-tap restrictions for malicious links, reliable spam caller detection, and proactive alerts for abnormal device-level activity potentially linked to malware. A remote operation tool like AnyDesk built on Google’s cloud infrastructure would be a wonderful addition to Parental Controls as well. In a similar vein, Google could also encourage caregivers to set up passkey authentication for seniors in supported apps because passkeys are nearly immune to conventional phishing, and also eliminate the dangers of password reuse.

Lastly, the setup flow for Parental Controls and Family Link should include options like Samsung’s Easy Mode, which reduces the dependency on third-party apps to ensure the device is easily accessible, even for people facing issues with dexterity, vision, and hearing.

Lest I forget, I wouldn’t mind if Google unified Family Link features within Parental Controls because the former offers advanced tracking, but the latter is an OS-level implementation which should help availability, even on phones running custom Android skins like Xiaomi’s HyperOS and OnePlus’ OxygenOS. In a world rife with cybercrime, it's the least Google could do for seniors.