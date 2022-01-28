So, you own one of Google's Pixels and want to get a Pixel Stand for it so that you can wireless charge your phone and more easily use Google Assistant. But a new, second-gen Pixel Stand costs $79 on the regular! Well, why not pick up the original one for way, way less?
With this stand, you get 10W wireless charging on your Qi-enabled phone. But if you have a Pixel 3 or later (no A-series phones, though), the device will pair with the stand which enables it to automatically turn on Do No Disturb mode, a slideshow of your recent photos, and even check on your Nest doorbell. You can also reach Google Assistant farther away from your phone with its far-field microphones turned on. We liked it enough in our review, but at this price, it's a gimme.
Woot has a load of stock available right now through Tuesday, February 1 (or until it runs out) for just $29 — $50 off its MSRP and $50 less than what a new Pixel Stand goes for right now.
If you have $79 to spend on a Pixel Stand, let me know. For everyone else, we'd encourage you to get at it.
Buy Pixel Stand
