Key Takeaways Google is rolling out Gemini support for the original Pixel Buds Pro.

Make sure to enable a new toggle to get personalized responses without unlocking your phone.

'Hey Google' detection on the Pixel Buds is now linked to your phone's settings.

One of the highlights of Google's latest flagship earbuds, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, is Gemini integration. Instead of Assistant, you can directly invoke Google's new AI-powered assistant and (hopefully) get more done. Following the Pixel Buds Pro 2's launch in late September, Google announced it would bring Gemini to its entire Pixel Buds lineup. A week later, the rollout is underway, with the original Pixel Buds Pro first in line to get Gemini integration.

Gemini must be available in your country, and you'll need to set it as the default assistant on your Android phone before you can access it through your original Pixel Buds Pro. Through Gemini, you can also trigger Gemini Live to brainstorm ideas with Google's AI by saying, "Hey Google, let's talk." Google recently rolled out Gemini Live for free users, so you no longer need a Gemini Advanced subscription to talk to it.

The change is only rolling out to the original Pixel Buds as a server-side push from Google and is already live for many users. However, if you still can't access Gemini through your original Pixel Buds, you might have to wait a few more days.

Enable this toggle to get personalized responses from Gemini

Alongside Gemini integration, Google is rolling out the new "Only require one unlock" toggle for Gemini. To receive personalized responses from Gemini, you must unlock your phone first. Enabling this toggle will ensure Gemini can provide personalized replies the next time you talk to it. However, this will only work while the earbuds are connected to the phone.

If unpaired or disconnected, you'll need to unlock your phone at least once after reconnecting them to continue receiving personalized Gemini responses.

Alongside Gemini integration in Pixel Buds, Google is changing how the "Hey Google" functionality works. Going forward, the hotword detection settings on the Pixel Buds or other headphones will be linked to your phone's settings. So, if you don't have "Hey Google" enabled on your phone, you cannot trigger the voice assistant using the hotword from your headphones or earbuds.