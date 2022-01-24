Google's new Chromecast with Google TV, code-named Boreal in development, isn't going to be the high-end device many of us wanted. New reports suggest Google's next TV dongle is aimed directly at the low-end — and that's precisely the wrong market the company should be targeting.

The last decade proved the streaming gadget space was a race to the bottom, as Roku and Amazon pushed each other down farther and farther in price. Right now, you can grab a Fire TV Stick Lite for just $19 on Amazon, and Roku's cheapest player is just $6 more. Those gadgets deliver the basics: 1080p resolution, no-frills remotes, and acceptable performance. If 4K is a must — and these days, most people would argue it is — you'll be paying $30 for the Amazon-flavored offering and $33 for the Roku.

Meanwhile, Google is reportedly aiming for a sub-$40 price point with its forthcoming 1080p stick. That puts Boreal on track to court the same audience as Roku and Amazon, but it's an uphill fight. These companies completely dominate the low-end arena, which places Google in a tough spot. People know those brands — they're available on the shelves of every Walmart or Best Buy. Sure, you might find a Chromecast alongside it, but the name recognition isn't there. No one cares about Google TV's recommendation engine — they care about Netflix, Disney, and YouTube, and as long as it runs all three, whatever's cheaper wins out every single time. Google may dip into the $20 range with its latest device, giving it a real shot at success and reestablishing Chromecast as one of the best budget options out there. It'll be hard to make waves against the competition if it can't beat those prices.

Where Google might be able to pull off some victories, however, is in the mid-range market. It's a space with very little competition and growing demand. No one is asking for new budget devices, but the future of the Shield TV lineup lingers on the mind of every enthusiast. Amazon and Roku do offer high-end devices, but they don't sell nearly as well or get the same amount of attention as those cheaper options. The Fire TV Cube hasn't been upgraded in over two years, though it does include Amazon's newest Alexa remote. The Roku Ultra delivers a speedy experience, but the company continues to be at risk of losing content providers, limiting its brand to budget-conscious users and spare bedrooms — not home theater experts.

Those gadgets are the only choices you'll find in the $70 to $90 price range. From there, shoppers are pushed into triple-digits, with the Nvidia Shield TV and 5th gen Apple TV both priced at $150. Providing a high-end experience at mid-range costs isn't something new to Google; in fact, it's quickly becoming the company's bread and butter. Taking the Pixel 6 approach to streaming sticks could be the exact approach needed to find footing in this ever-crowded market.

Take what's good about the current-gen Chromecast — the UI, the ease of use, the remote — and make something even better. Quadruple its local storage allotment and throw in an improved processor to give it the speed boost it desperately needs. Fix those last few remaining software quirks, like those all-too-common crashes and missing multi-user profile support. Maybe even throw in some love for power users with built-in USB or Ethernet ports, perfect for giving the Stadia experience some much-needed love and attention. Slap it on store shelves for under $100 and directly target anyone who's considering picking up a Shield TV. Suddenly, Google has a space in the market all to itself. High-end performance and features without the triple-digit price tag.

Reached for comment, Moor Insights & Strategy senior analyst Anshel Sag suggested a market for something like this does exist.

"I think that there's absolutely a need for more powerful streaming sticks like the Roku Ultra and NVIDIA Shield that are perhaps less closed into an individual player's ecosystem like Roku and Fire TV. Additionally, as someone who uses a Chromecast with Google TV every day since my NVIDIA Shield TV died on me, I definitely feel like the current stick leaves me wanting for more performance and a more responsive UI."

Unless Google can hit sub-$25 pricing — effectively tying or beating Amazon's most affordable offerings — trying to make waves in the low-end market might be a waste of time. It seems like the company is unlikely to drop its prices that low, especially with its required AV1 support. Roku has claimed AV1 decoding would raise the prices of its device lineup. If that claim is true, it seems impossible for Google to crack through the necessary threshold. Home theater geeks might care about AV1 support for futureproofing, but when your average TV watcher is browsing the electronics department, all that matters is the price tag.

Boreal might shock us by arriving as one of the cheapest dongles we've seen yet, undercutting the competition while delivering an excellent experience for older, non-4K panels. Otherwise, Google should design the best streaming experience imaginable and target an underserved demographic, one desperately calling out for something new.

