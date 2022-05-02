You can have them for yourself, too, even if you don't have a Pixel

May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and while you probably won't come to know everything about the vast diaspora that runs through this country, it's definitely a worthwhile cause to support our AAPI communities. You can take part in the celebrations by putting on some lovely new wallpapers from Google's Curated Culture collection.

Joining the series are three pieces from Chinese-American illustrator Sarula Bao that reflect the importance of being with our AAPI neighbors through the good times and bad.

"In Community," "In Solidarity," and a special wallpaper commemorating the Year of the Tiger called "In Strength" are available if you have a Pixel 3 or newer device — open up the "Wallpaper & style" menu and look under the Curated Culture collection. If you have an older Pixel or don't have one at all, you can also snag the full-res images from the @MadeByGoogle post from Twitter.

You can also check out the hundreds of other wallpapers from Google that we've covered here at Android Police.

The new designs are just a part of Google's cross-platform recognition of APAHM that includes among other efforts spotlighted playlists on YouTube Music and a revamped Asian Pacific American section on Google Arts & Culture.

