Google is going all out with Pixel hardware this year, including addressing the charging speeds. With a wire, the new phones can charge at a respectable 30W rate, but there's also a new Pixel Stand wireless charger. Or, there will be. The Pixel Stand with its 23W charging is still 'coming soon.'

The stand looks quite a bit different than the last-gen Pixel Stand, but it'll have the same $79 asking price. That's a lot, but 23W wireless charging is fast—it's rare to see that on any phone in the US. As a Pixel Stand, the device will also trigger a custom UI on your Pixel phone.

There's no waiting list for the new Pixel Stand in the Google Store, so you'll have to check back later if you've got your eye on it. In the meantime, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will charge just fine on any standard Qi wireless charger. They just won't charge very fast.

