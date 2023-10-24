Summary Google has released the Android 14 QPR beta for the Pixel 8 series, fixing bugs related to the fingerprint scanner and SIM cards.

Google started testing Android 14's first Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) weeks before the stable build arrived. So far, the company has dropped two beta builds, with a minor point release rolling out last week to fix some bugs related to the fingerprint scanner and SIM cards. But the Android 14 QPR 2.1 release for the Pixel 8 series was nowhere to be found, with Google noting that it is "coming soon." Thankfully, the company is not making its latest Pixel owners wait any longer and has made the build available for the Pixel 8 series.

Compared to Beta 2, Android 14's QPR1 Beta 2.1 build has a relatively small change log, which is as follows:

This minor update to Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 includes the following fixes: - Fixed issues with biometric authentication, such as an issue that sometimes prevented the under-display fingerprint sensor from activating while always-on display features were enabled. - Fixed an issue where, in some cases after swapping SIM cards on a device, the device couldn't connect to cellular service. - Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability and performance.

Google promises to bring Video Boost, Night Sight Video, Zoom Enhance, and several other features to the Pixel 8 series with the December Feature Drop. However, none of these options are available in the beta yet. But there are other changes, like a centralized software update page, the ability to use your Pixel as a webcam with a PC, a new lock screen clock style, and more. You can go through our roundup of the changes in Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 and earlier to read about all the changes we have spotted.

Do note that not all changes will make it into the final public release, as some of the features might not be ready by then.

If there's an odd bug that you are facing on your Pixel 8 on the stable Android 14 build, consider trying the latest QPR beta release, as Google might have fixed the issue on it.

You can enroll your Pixel 8 in Google's QPR beta program to try the upcoming Android 14 build ahead of its public release. Follow our guide on how to install Android 14 QPR beta on your Pixel if you are unsure of the steps. After joining the program, your Pixel will get an OTA to the latest QPR build, though it may not arrive immediately.

Alternatively, if your Pixel 8's bootloader is unlocked, grab the Android 14 QPR 2.1's factory image from here and manually flash it.

You don't need to back up your device while enrolling in the beta program. But if you decide to leave the beta midway, back up all important data, as your Pixel will be erased during the downgrading process. Once your Pixel is a part of the program, your next opportunity to get off the beta channel and on a stable release without a data wipe is when the December Feature Drop will arrive.