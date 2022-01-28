Late last year, Google started testing a new Offers tab on the Play Store. As a separate section from the pre-existing "Offers and notifications" section, it appeared with its own tab in the bottom navigation bar, giving quick access from anywhere in the app. Following that limited rollout, Google has officially announced the new section, promoting it as a way to improve your app shopping experience exponentially.

In a blog post describing the feature, the company says Offers on the Play Store will "help you discover deals in games and apps across travel, shopping, media & entertainment, fitness, and more." Basically, when you access Offers, the app gives you a selection of carousels showcasing the best sales on games, apps, movie rentals, books, and more. Discounts on in-game items, in-app purchases, and app trials are also on deck

You can even find offers on in-game items in some cases, as well as temporarily free apps. With some offers, you might also see the end date for them. It tries to present you with excellent deals on the stuff you might actually want to buy.

It's certainly a change of pace from the existing "Offers and notifications" section. For one, it's in a much better position, easily accessible from anywhere in the app rather than hiding behind your profile icon. It's also far more comprehensive, spanning every category available on the Play Store.

Google says its rollout of the feature has already begun, with more users in the US, India, and Indonesia getting it within the coming weeks. Additional countries are set to be added throughout the year. If you're in any of those three markets, it won't be long before you can take advantage of some great app deals and discounts.

