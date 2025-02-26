Last week, we spotted a new hub page on the Google Store meant for keeping track of all your Google hardware. Now, the new Your Devices page is live, providing quick access to information like your Google Store purchase history, as well as information about your Google devices purchased directly from Google or from third-party retailers, including model and IMEI numbers.

You can access the Your Devices page on the Google Store right now. The page shows all the Google devices associated with the account you're signed into. You'll see both Pixel devices and Nest devices. There's a card for each of your devices that shows a thumbnail image, the current warranty status of the device, the device's serial number or IMEI, and a button labeled "View more."