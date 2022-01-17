Right before 2021 came to an end, the world lost an icon — Betty White tragically passed away on December 31st, bringing an acting career that spanned eight decades to a close. Her work had been seen on everything from movies, to television, and even radio, and she was most known for her appearance on shows like The Golden Girls, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Saturday Night Live. Today, just 17 days after her passing, would have been her 100th birthday,, and Google is celebrating the date with a heartfelt Easter egg in her memory.

Everyone knows about Google snazzing up its logo with a Doodle on special dates, but every once in a while we'll also see it toss a new Easter egg into Search. A recent example of this is the one we got during the Suez Canal blockage last year.

Anyone searching for Betty White on Google today (via 9to5Google) will be greeted with a message saying "Thank you for being a friend, 1922-2021," a reference to the theme song of The Golden Girls and White's year of birth and death. Rose petals will also begin to fall from the top of the screen.

This Easter egg can be seen in both the mobile app and the desktop version of Google Search. It's a touching tribute to the late actress on a date that was going to be iconic one way or another.

Plans for a documentary-style celebration movie ended up being reworked to serve as a tribute, and Betty White: A Celebration, was also released today. Similarly, many other tributes independently commemorating White have also popped up online. While Google's is a small gesture compared to something like a movie, this is still very significant coming from the most-used search engine in the world, and millions of people will be seeing it while searching for Betty White.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review: If only Chromecast could feel this fast What Amazon lacks in design, it more than makes up for in speed

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email