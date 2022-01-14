Smart home controls aren’t just cool and seamless, they also promise to save you some money and can help combat the climate crisis, at least ever so slightly. Google wants to double down on these topics with its Nest Renew program, which it initially announced late last year. The program has finally started to roll out to the first few Nest Thermostat owners who report receiving invites, and we’ve got some screenshots showcasing the whole process.

Nest Renew is a program that monitors your electric grid’s energy sources, complete with an automatic “Energy Shift” option that allows you to draw more energy when electricity is cleaner and cheaper (though the latter is limited to electricity providers that have time-of-use rates with varying costs throughout the day). Nest Renew allows you to see monthly impact reports, giving you an overview of the energy sources used by your home.

The program additionally lets you earn so-called Renew Leafs that you can exchange for donations when you reach certain milestones. It allows you to help causes like the expansion of clean energy access or increasing energy affordability. You can earn these by using Energy Shift or by committing to certain challenges.

If you’re curious what the whole setup process looks like, be sure to click through the gallery below. Just be warned — there are a lot of screens, and a lot of details to be found.

Nest Renew is compatible with the 3rd gen Nest Learning Thermostat, the Nest Thermostat E or the latest Nest Thermostat. Renew Basic is slowly becoming available for free across the US for all users, while there's also a Renew Premium subscription which will cost $10 a month and roll out in select US markets initially, with support for the full country coming later. The paid service unlocks the so-called Clean Energy Match, a feature that will match your “estimated fossil fuel electricity use at home with renewable energy credits (RECs) from U.S. solar and wind plants,” according to Google.

