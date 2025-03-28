Summary Google has discontinued producing the second-generation Nest Protect connected smoke detector.

Existing Nest Protect units will continue to receive software and security updates.

Google recommends the SC5 Smart Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm from First Alert as a replacement for Nest Protect.

Google has discontinued the Nest Protect connected smoke detector. In a post on the Google Nest Community Blog, Google has shared that the Nest Protect is no longer being produced. We've seen signs that this was coming, but until now, we hadn't heard anything specific. Existing Nest Protect units will continue to function; Google says they "will continue to work as they always have through their expiration dates and will continue to receive software and security updates."

The first-generation Nest Protect was released in 2013; the second-gen model that Google's just discontinued was released in 2015. The detectors have a 10-year lifespan from their initial date of manufacture, so the earliest second-gen units will be expiring soon. The detector was manufactured for years after 2015, though, so depending on when you got yours, it may have years of life left in it yet.

The Nest Protect only just made its way to the Google Home app in January. Reports have been floating around social media for some time that the Nest Protect has been getting harder to find lately, with some customers reporting that newly purchased Nest Protect units were actually manufactured in prior years. It's possible that manufacturing has been winding down for a while.

The Verge also reports that manufacturing of the Nest x Yale smart door lock has ended.

Your existing Nest Protect is safe (for now)

Again, Google isn't sunsetting Nest Protect units that are currently in the wild. They'll continue to function for the foreseeable future, up until 10 years from your individual unit's date of manufacture. For a similar replacement that can slot into the Google Home ecosystem, Google recommends the new SC5 Smart Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm from First Alert.