Google's gotta move product and it is tapping the shoulders of its partner retailers and telling them to get a move-on, too. The comapny's loss is your gain, however, if you're looking to pick up a Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max for a song!

The Nest Hub Max is a great kitchen or living room centerpiece for when you want to chat with your friends and relatives with Duo or pull up YouTube clips for a quick meme reference — there's gotta be a way to keep up with our darned kids somehow. Don't need a 10" display? The Nest Hub, with its impressive sleep tracking features and enhanced audio, beats your bedside alarm clock anyday. We have reviews for both devices here and here, respectively.

Google and participating retailers are taking $50 off both Nest Hub and Hub Max displays right now. That takes the Nest Hub down to its best price yet of $50 and the Max matches its lowest price we last saw in May of $180. Target indicates that this sale will end tomorrow, but stock's already out in certain stores, so act now or forever hold your peace.

