It has been a long while since Google gave us new wallpapers in a feature drop, leaving us personalization enthusiasts waiting for new device-exclusive ones while sifting through a barrage of AI-generated wallpapers on the Pixel 8 series. However, Google has since launched a new mint colorway for the device, while anticipation builds for the Pixel 8a, which is next in line. Although the mint colorway didn’t have exclusive wallpapers from the get-go, Google is finally giving Pixel Superfans a few, but that means you can download them too.

The latest crop of mint-themed wallpapers was shared with Pixel Superfans in the UK via email (via 9to5Google). However, Google has listed them on a public webpage for anyone to download and use. The latest creations aren’t fantastic landscape shots, or artsy sketches for the Curated Culture section, but a fantastic blend of the two — photos from Google staffer Selim Cinek’s honeymoon trip to the Maldives and Mexico.

Source: Google

Cinek used a drone to capture this photo, titled “Sandy Walkway,” on his honeymoon in the Maldives. It’s an exclusive part of a larger collection photographed on an island in the Baa Atoll.

Both the wallpapers are impressive top-down drone shots, with the one from the Maldives featuring white sand beaches flanked by crystal clear water bodies on either side borrowing a mint-colored hue from the surfaces underneath. The second shot from the Yucatán peninsula in Mexico shows the conical roofs on hutments along the coastline with a jetty emerging from the forest, flanked by waters with a similar minty hue. These wallpapers would look right at home once activated on your mint color Pixel 8, or any other phone for that matter.

Source: Google

Cinek was able to capture this aerial photo of a cenote during a recent trip to the Yucatán peninsula in Mexico. Cenotes are natural sinkholes generated from the collapse of limestone bedrock, exposing the groundwater underneath.

Cinek’s shots measure 4736 × 3432 pixels, and the symmetry about the horizontal axis also makes me want to use them rotated 90 degrees. Oriented either way, these high-res shots won’t look pixelated or blurry, even on the Pixel 8 Pro’s display. You can download the full-resolution versions, but 9to5Google notes any new collection overwrites the previous one, so these are available only until the next batch of wallpapers arrive. Nonetheless, it will be fun to look out for more such cool wallpapers.