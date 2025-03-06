Summary Google Pixel 7 and 8 users have noticed stronger haptic feedback after the March 2025 update.

The change affects typing and system interactions.

It is unclear if Google has intentionally made this change or if it is a bug.

Google released the final Android 15 Pixel Drop for its phones earlier this week, bringing significant upgrades to Gemini, Gboard, and more. The official release notes also detailed several bug fixes for the Pixel 9 lineup. Many Pixel users have noticed an unmentioned change that’s immediately apparent after installing the update: stronger haptic feedback.

There are multiple threads on Reddit from Pixel owners noticing a change in the haptic feedback after installing the March 2025 Pixel Drop. The vibration intensity is now noticeably stronger and is immediately perceptible. However, Reddit comments reveal a split among Pixel users regarding the change. While some appreciate it, others feel the new haptic feedback is too strong, springy, and cheap, lacking the precise feel of the previous version.

Some find the new haptics similar to that of the iPhone and not as tight as before. In addition to navigation gestures and system interactions, the stronger vibration intensity is especially noticeable while typing. Users complain that even turning the vibration intensity down does not help as the feedback is still too strong.

The haptic feedback change appears to primarily impact the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 lineup, as there have been no complaints from Pixel 9 users so far. Interestingly, some Pixel 7 users have the opposite complaint: the haptic feedback is too weak on their phones.

Wait for Google to acknowledge the change and roll out a fix