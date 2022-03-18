The software update cycle has been a rollercoaster ride for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro so far — either they have never received a monthly security patch on time alongside older Pixels or updates broke more things than they fixed. The phones finally got their first monthly security patch on time with the February 2022 release. Sadly, with the Android 12L-based March 2022 Feature Drop, things were back to square one as all previous generation Pixel phones got the update on time, barring the Pixel 6 series. Now, if the OS upgrade schedule shared by Canadian carrier Fido is anything to go by, the March Feature Drop should land for the Pixel 6 series on Monday, March 21.

The company typically tends to drop new updates for its Pixel phones on the first Monday of a month or subsequent Mondays after that, so Fido's claim of a March 21 release does seem to align. The March 2022 Feature Drop started making its way to the Pixel 3a through Pixel 5a beginning March 7. Back then, when we asked Google about the missing builds for the Pixel 6 series, it noted that they required some extra bug fixes and validation, which delayed the rollout.

Apart from fixing a plethora of bugs and issues — including some Wi-Fi disconnection woes —, the March 2022 update will introduce several new features to the Pixel 6 series like a new battery widget, improvements to At a Glance, support for three new languages in Assistant Quick phrases, and Live Caption for Calls. Some of the improvements are not tied to the release, though, and have already started making their way to the Pixel 6 series. This includes custom Gboard stickers and Night Sight support in Snapchat, with the latter being enabled by a new Pixel Camera Services update for some.

Here's hoping that after the March 2022 Feature Drop, Google can start rolling out security patches for the Pixel 6 series on a timely basis without introducing any more bugs or breaking more stuff.

