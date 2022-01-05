Whether you're listening to your favorite lo-fi beats while studying or running white noise at night to block out the sounds of your neighbors' 2 AM clogging lessons, repeating videos on YouTube is a pretty handy tool. Google added a native "loop" button to its video player on the web last summer, but not everyone watches videos in a browser. If you're keeping YouTube playing in the background on your TV to fall asleep every night, your experience is about to get much better.

One of our readers spotted a repeat option on YouTube's apps for both the PS5 and the Nvidia Shield TV, shown as an icon within the usual row of settings. I checked two devices of my own — the Amazon Fire TV 4K Max and a Chromecast with Google TV — but unfortunately, it wasn't appearing on either of them just yet. Slow rollouts are often the name of the game with Google, so it's not too surprising to see it show up on some devices or accounts and not others.

As someone who routinely plays extended music mixes in the background while working, a repeat option coming to more devices is a wonderful addition. While restarting an hours-long video isn't the hardest thing in the world, shorter clips — be it your latest song obsession or a hilarious clip you can't get enough of — can get frustrating fast. It's unclear when this repeat option will reach every device and user, but with any luck, it won't take too much longer.

