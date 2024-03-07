Summary Users faced issues with Google Gemini's responses, but a recent update allows for fine-tuning for better accuracy.

The update lets users modify Gemini's responses in English on the web version, making it easier to get desired information.

Be mindful of prompts when instructing Gemini on changes, as unclear requests may lead to error responses.

While new AI tools are grabbing headlines with their innovative features, Google's own creation, Gemini, wasn't exactly stealing the show. Users faced issues with its quirky responses and less-than-stellar coding abilities, making it tough to get accurate information or have a smooth conversation. The good news is that Google has updated Gemini to give users an easier way to tune its responses.

Google Gemini's update page states that users will be able to fine-tune the chatbot's responses to match their queries exactly. However, it's currently only available in English and works exclusively on the web version of Gemini.

This comes in handy because now you don't need to request Gemini to redo the entire text. Simply highlight the part you want to change for a quick modification. To make adjustments to Gemini's response, just open it in your favorite web browser.

How to fine-tune Gemini's response

When you ask the chatbot to generate something, simply highlight the part of the response you want to tweak and click on the small bubble with a pen icon. You'll see four options: Regenerate, Shorter, Longer, and Remove. Opt for "Regenerate" to rewrite the selected text, "Shorter" and "Longer" to condense or expand it, and "Remove" to delete the chosen text.

Close

If you prefer, you can also instruct Gemini to redo its response by typing your desired changes in the Modify with a prompt field. Keep in mind that if your prompts don't guide the chatbot on how to modify the response or request unsupported text formatting changes, you might get a "Gemini couldn't do that" reply, as noted by 9to5Google. Also, the AI might hit a roadblock if your queries are unclear or violate Google's Prohibited Use Policy.

Google might be putting some limits on users tweaking text responses from extensions, those with code blocks, and selections that involve images, as per 9to5.

The latest update comes a few days after Google hit the pause button on Gemini's image generation. This move came after the AI raised eyebrows by creating historically inaccurate or offensive images. Gemini is set to make a comeback in the next few weeks, with some adjustments to tackle those concerns.

Gemini's recent mishaps have sparked renewed conversations about AI ethics, especially within Google's AI framework. The incidents bring up concerns about the accuracy of AI-generated output and the potential for AI hallucinations. While companies like Google are racing to lead the AI assistant competition, the haste might result in products with flaws that could overshadow their efforts.