Available now for Pixels in the Android 12 beta

Material You is possibly the biggest design overhaul we’ve ever seen in Android, and the thing I love about it the most is the focus on personalization. Widgets seem to have been a particular focus for Google this year, and the much-anticipated new weather widgets are now available for Pixels in the Android 12 beta.

We got a glimpse of the new weather widgets in September, and we’ve been patiently waiting to get them on our homescreens ever since. We assumed we’d have to wait for Android 12’s stable release, but the Google News Telegram channel spotted it in the latest version of the Google app.

Once you’ve updated the app, all you need to do is open your widget picker and scroll down to the Google app, where you’ll find both widgets.

You’ll need a Pixel running the Android 12 beta and version 12.41.16 of the Google app to use them. I tried sideloading the update on my S21 running the Android 12/One UI beta, but no dice — these widgets are Pixel exclusive for now.

The update should be available now on the Play Store, and as always, we have you covered at APK Mirror as well.

